‘The Voice’ season 22: Rowan Grace leads Team Gwen going into three-way knockouts

The battles round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on October 25 after five nights of head-to-head performances from each team. Beginning October 31, the coaches will triple the ante in a round of three-way knockouts. In the round, each coach will group their nine artists into three match-ups of three, selecting only one winner from each knockout to move forward with. They will each also have one steal at their disposal to pluck an unchosen artist from one of the other teams.

If the new structure of the knockouts sounds like a three-headed Targaryen dragon mess to you, you’re not alone. So, in order to mentally prepare for this dance of dragons bloodbath, we’re assessing each of the four squads and predicting the three artists we think will advance as well as the artist mostly likely to be stolen by one of the other coaches.

Gwen Stefani is a coach that likes to mentor young performers by providing space for them to figure out who they want to be as an artist. Her relationship to Blake has inspired a genre-bending aspect to her own career, so she also likes harnessing that in her team. The team is female-focused, with only two of nine being male, so Gwen’s going to have a tough time choosing between some artists that fill the same kind of space on the show and in the lives would compete directly for support. How do YOU think Gwen’s decisions will play out in the knockouts? Sound off in the comments.

TEAM GWEN: Kique, Alyssa Witrado, Cara Brindisi, Rowan Grace, Daysia, Kayla Von Der Heide, Destiny Leigh, Justin Aaron, Sasha Hurtado

Because Gwen only has two male artists on her team, it stands to reason that she’ll keep one of them around for the live shows–her one winning season was on the shoulders of a young male artist, after all. Between Kique and Justin, Kique is more in Gwen’s wheelhouse and gave us a cool update to the classic “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” in the knockouts. That song was a 180 from his blind audition of “Beautiful Girls” that was a much better showcase of the quirkiness to his voice that Gwen is typically drawn to.

Among her female artists, Gwen has two very strong options in Rowan and Alyssa. Rowan is very much in line with contemporary young female artists like Olivia Rodrigo, who Rowan covered in her blind audition, and so she’ll be easily sellable to the audience in the live shows. Alyssa made her impression on Gwen by doing Gwen’s own song for her first performance and then being half of her best battle round performance on “happier than ever.” On that performance, John called Alyssa “flawless.” For that reason, Alyssa could actually be a steal option for John or one of the other coaches. Among the other artists on the team, Cara stands out as a genre-defying vocalist that can straddle country, rock and pop in a way that Gwen knows will be successful on the show.

Top 3: Rowan Grace, Cara Brindisi, Kique

To be stolen: Alyssa Witrado