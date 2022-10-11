‘The Voice’ announces Season 23 coaches: Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan join Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton

“The Voice” will return for Season 23 next year with new coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan joining veterans Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton in the big red chairs. Carson Daly is back as host.

In a press release, NBC states, “Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter and record producer Chance the Rapper will bring a fresh perspective to ‘The Voice’ as a champion of ownership and creating opportunities for others in the music industry. Chance is lauded by his peers and critics alike for his unique rise to success. Not signed to a major label and instead distributing his music freely via streaming services, his sense of community and social activism are the cornerstone of his artistry.”

“I’m thrilled to join ‘The Voice’ as a coach for the next season,” Chance said. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

SEE Blake Shelton leaving ‘The Voice’ in 2023: It took a lot of ‘work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!)’

Joining Chance as a new member of “The Voice” family is singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Niall Horan. “Horan brings a plethora of experience and a massive fan following to ‘The Voice’ swiftly taking the world by storm. A former member of One Direction, known as one of the bestselling boy bands of all time, he has toured the world and played to millions of fans in sold-out stadiums worldwide, including Wembley Arena. Horan is a storyteller at heart. His two solo albums ‘Heartbreak Weather’ and 2017’s ‘Flicker,’ released on Capitol Records, were critically acclaimed. The latter debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the US and produced the hit singles ‘This Town’ and ‘Slow Hands.’ Horan’s emotive voice is rich and insightful as he effortlessly captures his real-life experiences and range of emotions. The result is a whirlwind of modern pop and nostalgic grooves. Fans are eagerly awaiting his next solo project.”

“I’m excited to be joining this season of ‘The Voice’ as a coach,” Horan said. “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

Grammy-winning artist and Emmy Award-winning talk show host Kelly Clarkson will also make her return. Team Kelly won its fourth title with season 21 sibling trio, Girl Named Tom.

“I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!,” Clarkson said. “Let’s do this, Team Kelly!”

After 23 remarkable seasons, Blake Shelton will bid farewell to his red chair following the spring season. A mainstay since the show’s inception, he has eight wins under his belt, and coached 15 artists whose songs have hit #1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart.

The Blind Auditions for Season 22 of “The Voice,” with current coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Shelton, concluded Monday, Oct. 11. Battles kick off Tuesday, Oct.12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC with advisors Jimmie Allen, Charlie Puth, Jazmine Sullivan and Sean Paul.