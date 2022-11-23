Who was wrongfully eliminated on ‘The Voice’: Alyssa Witrado, Eric Who or Devix? [POLL]

Week 2 of “The Voice” Season 22 live shows are behind us, with three artists being eliminated based on a combination of America’s overnight votes and the instant save. The ousted contestants are Alyssa Witrado of Team Gwen Stefani and both Eric Who and Devix of Team Camila Cabello. (Yes, that means everyone from Team Blake Shelton and Team John Legend lived to sing another day.) Who do YOU think was wrongfully eliminated this week? Vote in our “The Voice” Top 13 eliminations poll below.

The results show on Tuesday night started with host Carson Daly announcing America’s top nine vote-getters, regardless of which team they’re on. Those hearing good news were: Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood, Bodie, Rowan Grace and Brayden Lape, Team Legend’s Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola, Team Gwen’s Justin Aaron, and Team Camila’s Morgan Myles.

One by one, the bottom four performed on the big stage for the live instant save. Eric Who took on “The Climb,” Alyssa Witrado belted out “Ocean Eyes,” Devix sang “When You Were Young” and Kique closed us out with “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey).” The results of the instant save were then revealed, with Kique being the sole lucky recipient.

Alyssa Witrado (age 19) from Fresno, California sang “Don’t Speak” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Gwen and Camila, joining Team Gwen. Alyssa then won her battle of “happier than ever” against Ian Harrison. In three-way knockouts, her performance of “Don’t Stop Me Now” beat out Daysia (“Get Here”) and Sasha Hurtado (“Make It Rain”). Her Top 16 live show performance was “Angels like You” and she sang “Dreaming of You” in the Top 13.

Eric Who (age 22) from Charleston, South Carolina sang “bad guy” in the blind auditions and earned one chair-turn from Camila. Eric then won his battle of “Paparazzi” against Sydney Kronmiller. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “Ex’s & Oh’s” beat out Jaeden Luke (“Stay”) and Reina Ley (“You Say”). His Top 16 live show performance was “Rumour Has It” and he sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love” in the Top 13.

Devix (age 28) from Queens, New York sang “Heat Waves” in the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Camila, Gwen and John, joining Team Camila. Devix then won his battle of “Electric Feel” against Sasha Hurtado. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “Yellow” beat out Andrew Igbokidi (“Everybody Hurts”) and Steven McMorran (“It Will Rain”). His Top 16 live show performance was “Sex on Fire” and he sang “R U Mine?” in the Top 13.

