Who was wrongfully eliminated on ‘The Voice’: Sasha Hurtado, Kevin Hawkins or Kate Kalvach? [POLL]

Week 1 of “The Voice” Season 22 live shows are in the books, with three artists being eliminated based on a combination of America’s overnight votes and the instant save. The ousted contestants are Sasha Hurtado of Team John Legend, Kevin Hawkins of Team Gwen Stefani and Kate Kalvach of Team Camila Cabello. (Yes, that means everyone from Team Blake Shelton lives to sing another day.) Who do YOU think was wrongfully eliminated this week? Vote in our “The Voice” Top 16 eliminations poll below.

The results show on Tuesday night started with host Carson Daly announcing America’s top two vote-getters from each team. They were: Team Legend’s Parijita Bastola and Omar Jose Cardona, Team Gwen’s Kique and Justin Aaron, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles and Devix and Team Blake’s Brayden Lape and Bodie.

Each coach then got to save one of their bottom two artists, with John choosing Kim Cruse, Gwen keeping Alyssa Witrado, Camila picking Eric Who and Blake going with Rowan Grace.

That left the bottom four to fend for themselves by performing “save me” songs in the live instant save. Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood won the social media vote thanks to his cover of “Let Me Down Easy.” That meant the other three artists — Sasha, Kevin and Kate — were immediately eliminated from “The Voice 22.” Moment of silence, please.

Sasha Hurtado (age 18) from Dallas, Georgia sang “River” in the blind auditions where she earned two chair-turns from Camila and John, joining Team Camila. Sasha then lost her battle of “Electric Feel” against Devix, where she was stolen by Team Gwen. In the three-way knockouts, her performance of “Make It Rain” lost to Alyssa Witrado (“Don’t Stop Me Now”), where she was stolen by Team Legend. Her Top 16 live show performance was “Tiny Dancer” and her instant save song was “Elastic Heart.”

Kevin Hawkins (age 28) from Lancaster, Texas sang “Isn’t She Lovely” in the blind auditions and earned four chair-turns from Blake, John (who was blocked), Gwen and Camila, joining Team Blake. Kevin then won his battle of “Preach” against Hillary Torchiana. In the three-way knockouts, his performance of “This Woman’s Work” lost to Bodie (“Better Now”), where he was stolen by Team Gwen. His Top 16 live show performance was “Skate” and his instant save song was “Redbone.”

Kate Kalvach (age 27) from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania sang “Rainbow” in the blind auditions and earned three chair-turns from Blake, Camila and Gwen, joining Team Blake. Kate then won her battle of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” against Madison Hughes. In the three-way knockouts, her performance of “Anyone” lost to Bryce Leatherwood (“Colder Weather”), where she was stolen by Team Camila. Her Top 16 live show performance was “You’re Still the One” and her instant save song was “When I Look at You.”

