Who was wrongfully eliminated on ‘The Voice’: Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse or Justin Aaron? [POLL]

Week 4 of “The Voice” Season 22 live shows are behind us, with three artists being eliminated based on a combination of America’s overnight votes and the Instant Save. The ousted contestants are Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse of Team John legend and Justin Aaron of Team Gwen Stefani. (Yes, that means the remaining artists on Team Blake Shelton and Team Camila Cabello made it onto the finale.) Who do YOU think was wrongfully eliminated this week? Vote in our “The Voice” Top 8 eliminations poll below.

The results show on Tuesday night started with host Carson Daly announcing America’s top four vote-getters, regardless of teams. Those hearing good news were, in no particular order, Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, Team Blake’s Bodie and Team Blake’s Brayden Lape.

One by one, the bottom four performed on the big stage for the live Instant Save. Parijita Bastola took on “Make You Feel My Love,” Kim Cruse belted out “All by Myself,” Justin Aaron sang “Made a Way” and Omar Jose Cardona closed us out with “You and I.” The results of the Instant Save were then revealed on live television, with Omar being the sole lucky recipient.

Parijita Bastola (age 17) from Baltimore, Maryland sang “Jealous” in the blind auditions, “How Deep Is Your Love” in the battles, “I’d Rather Go Blind” in the knockouts, “I’ll Never Love Again” in the Top 16, “All I Ask” in the Top 13, “Scars to Your Beautiful” in the Top 10, and “Unstoppable” in the Top 8.

Kim Cruse (age 30) from Woodville, Texas sang “Best Part” in the blind auditions, “Heartbreak Anniversary” in the battles, “I Can’t Stand the Rain” in the knockouts, “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)” in the Top 16, “Always on My Mind” in the Top 13, “Love on the Brain” in the Top 10, and “Summertime” in the Top 8. She won the Instant Save at the Top 10 with her cover of “Believe.”

Justin Aaron (age 34) from Junction City, Kansas sang “Glory” in the blind auditions, “No More Drama” in the battles, “Can We Talk” in the knockouts, “Here and Now” in the Top 16, “Break Every Chain” in the Top 13, “Just Once” in the Top 10, and “Stand Up” in the Top 8.

