‘The Voice’ winner predictions (December 13, 2022): It’s Bodie vs. Morgan Myles for the win

All week long, “The Voice” fans have been making their predictions at Gold Derby for how they think each of the Top 5 artists will place during the live results show on December 13, 2022. The remaining handful of contestants of Season 22 took the stage on Monday, December 12 to perform ballads and up-tempo songs (read our live blog), and they will all find out their fates at the end of Tuesday night’s grand finale on NBC. Read on for “The Voice” winner predictions.

As of this writing, Bodie (Team Blake Shelton) is out front to win the season, according to Gold Derby’s odds. His closest competitor is Morgan Myles (Team Camila Cabello), who’s safely in the runner-up position. The remaining three artists are, in odds order: Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake), Omar Jose Cardona (Team John Legend) and Brayden Lape (Team Blake). Three of these finalists — Bodie, Morgan and Omar — were all originally four-chair-turn artists in the blind auditions.

Do you agree or disagree with the predictions of your fellow “The Voice” viewers? Sound off down in the comments section. Remember, there is no Instant Save this week, so only the votes cast on Monday night will count toward declaring a winner. (Editor’s note: the fourth coach, Gwen Stefani, does not have an artist in the finale.)

Bodie (age 29) from Los Angeles, California sang “You Found Me” in the blind auditions, “As Long as You Love Me” in the battles, “Better Now” in the knockouts, “Glimpse of Us” in the Top 16, “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” in the Top 13, “golden hour” in the Top 10, “Without Me” in the Top 8, and “Late Night Talking” and “Gratitude” in the Top 5.

Morgan Myles (age 35) from Williamsport, Pennsylvania sang “Hallelujah” in the blind auditions, “Wrecking Ball” in the battles, “What the World Needs Now Is Love” in the knockouts, “Let Him Fly” in the Top 16, “If I Were a Boy” in the Top 13, “Tennessee Whiskey” in the Top 10, “Always Remember Us This Way” in the Top 8, and “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Girl Crush” in the Top 5.

Bryce Leatherwood (age 22) from Woodstock, Georgia sang “Goodbye Time” in the blind auditions, “Red Dirt Road” in the battles, “Colder Weather” in the knockouts, “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” in the Top 16, “Let Me Down Easy” in the wild card, “Amarillo by Morning” in the Top 13, “Sand in My Boots” in the Top 10, “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away” in the Top 8, and “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” and “Don’t Close Your Eyes” in the Top 5.

Omar Jose Cardona (age 33) from Orlando, Florida sang “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” in the blind auditions, “Into the Unknown” in the battles, “Radioactive” in the knockouts, “Livin’ on a Prayer” in the Top 16, “In the Name of Love” in the Top 13, “I Want to Know What Love Is” in the Top 10, “My Heart Will Go On” in the Top 8, and “Somebody to Love” and “The Way You Make Me Feel” in the Top 5.

Brayden Lape (age 15) from Grass Lake, Michigan sang “This Town” in the blind auditions, “Pretty Heart” in the battles, “Mercy” in the knockouts, “Buy Dirt” in the Top 16, “Come Over” in the Top 13, “Homesick” in the Top 10, “In Case You Didn’t Know” in the Top 8, and “Wild as Her” and “Humble and Kind” in the Top 5.

