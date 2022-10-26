‘The Voice’ viewers outraged over Zach Newbould’s elimination during Battles Week 3 [POLL RESULTS]

Of the nine artists who were cut during “The Voice” Battles Week 3, viewers are most outraged over Zach Newbould‘s elimination. The 19-year-old fan-favorite from Northborough, Massachusetts sang “Use Somebody” in the blind auditions and earned two chair-turns from Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani. He chose to join Team Camila, but he subsequently lost his battle of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” against Andrew Igbokidi.

Gold Derby ran a poll asking fans to name which eliminated artist was most robbed this week and Zach came out on top. Week 3 of the Battles aired October 24 and October 25 on NBC. Here are the complete poll results:

36% — Zach Newbould

23% — Lana Love

15% — Kara McKee

10% — Tanner Howe

5% — David Andrew

4% — Sadie Bass

3% — Hillary Torchiana

3% — Constance Howard

1% — Madison Hughes

In the battle between Zach and Andrew, coach Camila confessed she was looking for “growth” and “star power” above all else. Following the performance, the rival judges showered praises on Zach. Gwen Stefani noted how he had an “alternative sounding voice,” John Legend said he was “consistently on point” with a “lovely” tone and Blake Shelton claimed he “came through the best.”

When it came time for Camila to make her big decision, she weighed the pros and cons of both artists. She told Andrew he “the talent” to compete, but he’s often too hypercritical of himself, which is keeping him from “accessing the freedom and the fun.” And Zach “really did” step up the plate and show a lot of growth during the Whitney Houston performance. Ultimately she thought that Andrew had a “special” voice and tone, so she said goodbye to Zach.

“This is a great experience,” Zach proudly stated in his parting words. “I feel like I grew so much from it. Thank you guys so much, this is awesome.” Camila wished she had “another save” to keep him on her team, but alas, the coaches are only allowed one save per season.

Here is Zach’s official NBC bio: “Zach has known no home outside of Massachusetts, yet he yearns to be a southerner and does so through his interest in country music. Zach started out taking piano lessons, moved to singing lessons and sang in the school choir. Soon after, he picked up the guitar but had a rocky start because he’s left-handed. Since graduating high school, Zach has been going to community college. When he’s not at school, he performs a couple times a month at local restaurants, but he hasn’t found his footing yet. Remarkably, he has a large social media presence and went from five followers on TikTok to 70,000 in just one month’s time.”

