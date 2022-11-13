‘The Walking Dead’: Top 5 most emotional deaths of all time

Life is brutal in the zombie apocalypse. AMC’s “The Walking Dead” has killed off dozens of characters over the course of its 11-season run, from series regulars to beloved guest stars. Character deaths can deliver shocking gore (like when Emmy nominee Tyler James Wilson’s Noah has his face ripped apart in a revolving door) or a final heroic moment (as when Tony and Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh’s Deanna sacrifices herself while delivering a defiant scream). But the most memorable ends are the ones that rip at the hearts of viewers and leave them in a puddle of tears.

As “The Walking Dead” rockets toward its November 20 series finale, here are the top five most emotional deaths from the past 11 seasons.

Carl Grimes

If only one character was going to survive from the first season to the last, fans surely believed it was Carl (Chandler Riggs). As the son of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Carl’s perspective was central to the show. He was a child of the apocalypse, his formative years shaped by observing the ways his dad maneuvered through a harsh reality. Alas, taking up his father’s mantle as a leader wasn’t meant to be as Carl was bitten by a walker when he rushed in to save a stranger. This death falls to the bottom of the list because the show decided to stretch the moment out across two episodes. Sitting with the knowledge that Carl was a goner for a full week between episodes robbed the moment of its impact. Still, we literally watched Carl, and Riggs, grow up before our eyes on this show. And it was cruel to see that character arc cut short.

Lori Grimes

Comic book readers weren’t surprised that Lori Grimes (Sarah Wayne Callies) met an untimely death, but this was really the first time that the series told TV viewers that it wasn’t afraid to “go there.” Lori encounters labor complications when the prison is besieged by walkers and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is forced to perform a cesarean section on her without any painkillers. It’s devastating enough watching Lori say goodbye to Carl and imploring him to “beat this world,” but even more gutting is the revelation that Carl is the one who had to put down his mother before she reanimates as a zombie. Andrew Lincoln’s horrified expression as he learns of both his wife’s demise and his son’s actions will be burned into viewer’s memories forever.

Hershel Greene

Hershel (Scott Wilson) was a welcome addition to the series, adding a character who led with a sense of virtue and wasn’t afraid to call out Rick on questionable decisions. He was at once an advisor and foil to the former Sheriff. But Hershel wound up a prisoner of war during The Governor’s (David Morrissey) assault on the prison. Rick desperately tries to reason with The Governor, proposing a peace treaty that would allow his community to also take up residence in the prison. Hershel gives a nod to Rick, indicating that he made the correct choice as a leader. But The Governor, unable to envision peace, coldly mutters “liar” before decapitating Hershel with a katana. Not only did we lose an incredible character, we were reminded that doing the right thing can often get you killed in this world. Before the actor’s death in 2018, Wilson was able to film one last scene for “TWD” in Rick’s final episode.

Lizzie Samuels

Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino) is unique on this list because viewers didn’t know the character particularly well. Instead, her death said more about the horrifying ways in which this new world could warp those who tried to survive in it and sap away their humanity. After escaping the prison, Lizzie murders her sister Mika in an attempt to show Carol (Melissa McBride) that walkers are no different than humans. When Carol discovers Lizzie’s dark deed and realizes that the young girl’s mental state has turned her into a dangerous liability, she is forced to do the unthinkable. Carol leads Lizzie outside and tells her to “look at the flowers” before shooting her in the head. This single moment illuminates a worst case scenario as to how the apocalypse can unearth the ultimate darkness inside of anyone, even a child. It’s the ultimate gut punch, cementing the Season 4 episode “The Grove” as one of the finest hours in the history of “The Walking Dead.”

Glenn Rhee

If there was any character who best exemplified honor, truth and goodness, it was Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun). He is introduced in Season 1 by selflessly risking his life to save Rick, and from that point became a steadfast and loyal member of the group. His status as an unlikely hero and his swoon-worthy romance with Maggie framed him as the beating heart of the series. And then came Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) with his baseball bat. The infamous “Lucille” scene is almost too tense to watch as Negan plays “eeny meeny miny moe” with the lives of our heroes. Watching Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) take the bat to the head was brutal enough, but the suddenness in Negan’s assault of Glenn is horrifying. Before Negan can finish beating him to death, Glenn turns his broken face to Maggie and wearily tells his love, “I’ll find you.” Plenty of viewers took to the internet to declare they would never watch the series again after this scene. The intense gore may have shaken some, but at the heart of these “I’m done” manifestos was the inability to grapple with the loss of such a beloved character to extreme violence.

