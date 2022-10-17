‘The Watcher’ reviews: The ‘brilliant’ cast ‘is more than enough’ reason to check out this horrifying Netflix series

On October 13, ‘The Watcher” became the latest Netflix release from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. In the spooky thriller, the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, but it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey, the limited series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow and Margo Martindale.

Reviews are mixed for the star-studded Netflix show that will compete in the limited series categories at the upcoming Golden Globes and SAG Awards, but the stellar ensemble should garner plenty of buzz.

SEE ‘The Crown’ Season 5 premiere date finally set: See new photos of the cast

Karina “ScreamQueen” Adelgaard of Heaven of Horror praises the cast, calling it “brilliant and chock-full of actors that you’ll know from other amazing series (and movies).” She adds, “While the story itself is more than enough to check out this Netflix series, the actors in it are what will keep you hooked. Bobby Cannavale (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Naomi Watts (Goodnight Mommy) work really well as the married couple making the move to the safe and quiet suburb of Westfield, New Jersey.” Farrow is singled out as well as Coolidge, Martindale and Richard Kind. “You can watch all seven hour-long episodes on Netflix now and they tend to end on a cliffhanger, so this is very binge-worthy. Just be ready to get a little paranoid – or maybe just appreciate the home you live in despite the things that irritate you. Watching this series will surely show you that things could be a lot worse!”

Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com writes, “There are so many themes that could be unpacked through the details of the true story of ‘The Watcher,’ but Murphy and his team don’t trust the facts, adding more and more ridiculous twists with every episode, until the whole thing collapses under any suspension of disbelief. They’re not interested in character, mood, or anything really but a metronomic revealing of twists because they think that momentum is the only thing that will keep people … watching.” He continues, “Despite flashes of escapist camp, it’s an exercise in overwriting instead of anything that ever seems to reach for the creepy, unsettling instability that used to mark Murphy’s best projects.” The performances are campy and similarities to “The Amityville Horror” are apt. “However, like so many things in ‘The Watcher,’ and a lot of Murphy’s work lately, these themes are merely thrown out onto the table with no insight behind them, and then pushed aside for a clutter of other ideas like Satanism, infidelity, hidden tunnels, and, well, home fetishization expressed through poetry (yes, seriously).”

Daniel D’Addario of Variety is more conflicted. “And now, with his new series ‘The Watcher,’ Murphy has reverse-engineered an ‘American Horror Story,’ taking a true story and finding within or beyond its nuances some Murder House melodramatics.” Murphy keeps the twists and turns coming, his usual game plan, but “After awhile, the sense that anything is possible comes to mean that nothing surprises us, a bad thing for a show with at least a toe in earthbound, every-homeowner’s-nightmare drama. The grandness of the Murphy method collides with the truly interesting elements of the Watcher story.” Watts is praised but has had stronger material in horror projects in the past. “Cannavale, when his character’s growing mania over what his family is enduring is given space to breathe, is excellent. Jennifer Coolidge, as the realtor who sold the Brannocks their home, and Noma Dumezweni, as a sleuth helping them, stand out as the people the family meets who have real richness and dimension.”

Joel Keller of Decider praises certain aspects, stating, “In tone and content, The Watcher is reminiscent of The Amityville Horror. Because Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are the show’s executive producers (Murphy directed the first episode), there are elements of their American Horror Story franchise in the mix as well.”

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards nominees through January 10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions