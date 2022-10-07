It’s official: The Weeknd declined to submit ‘Dawn FM’ for Grammys

The boycott continues. The Los Angeles Times recently reported in its recent Grammy preview that The Weeknd did not submit his latest album “Dawn FM” for Grammy consideration. This despite critical (88 on MetaCritic) and commercial (number-two debut on the Billboard 200) success. This continues to shine a light — or rather, throw some shade — on the Recording Academy and its often contentious relationship with the industry it honors.

The Weeknd started snubbing the Grammys the last time the Grammys snubbed him. For the 2021 awards he had entered his acclaimed album “After Hours” and its single “Blinding Lights” — the most successful single in Billboard Hot 100 history, mind you. But not only was The Weeknd snubbed for Album, Record, and Song of the Year, he was snubbed everywhere else too. Zero nominations for inarguably one of the biggest music stories of the season. So The Weeknd walked away from the Grammys entirely, and now “Dawn FM” is his first full studio album that won’t be considered by the Recording Academy.

This isn’t the first time an artist has said no thanks to the Grammys. Frank Ocean declined to submit any more music following his losses for his album “Channel Orange.” Drake, meanwhile, has gone back and forth, so much so that he withdrew himself for consideration last year after he’d already been nominated twice for his album “Certified Lover Boy.”

The Grammys have often been accused of being out of touch with modern music; in the big four categories they’ve mostly overlooked the hip-hop revolution that has reshaped popular music for a generation, with a few exceptions like Lauryn Hill‘s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” OutKast‘s “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,” and Childish Gambino‘s “This is America.” And for years a (now defunct) system of nomination review committees put a small, anonymous subsection of academy members in charge of who makes the cut.

Ironically, though, The Weeknd did win a Grammy after he decided to boycott. Because while he no longer submits his own music for consideration, that hasn’t stopped other artists from submitting music on which The Weeknd is featured. That’s what happened in 2022. He received dual Album of the Year nominations as a featured artist on Doja Cat‘s “Planet Her” and Kanye West‘s “Donda” (ironic considering he couldn’t get one Album of the Year nomination for “After Hours”), and he won Best Melodic Rap Performance as a featured artist on West’s song “Hurricane.”

That win clearly didn’t change The Weeknd’s mind, though. Do you think he’s right to continue snubbing the Grammys, or should he make nice with the organization after a couple of years away?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?