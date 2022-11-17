Ray Richmond: ‘The Whale’ hits incredibly close to home for some of us

As I sat watching “The Whale” at a screening a few weeks back, during a particularly emotionally painful scene a chill suddenly worked its way up my spine. I didn’t say anything to the guys who were with me, but a tear formed of its own accord inside my left eye and dribbled down my cheek. It came out of nowhere and somewhat shocked me. I wasn’t prepared to have such a visceral response to what is assuredly a very dark and powerful viewing experience, but it shouldn’t have surprised me given my family history.

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS “THE WHALE” SPOILERS

“The Whale” stars Brendan Fraser as a 600-pound gay man struggling to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) and find a measure of peace and redemption before it’s too late. Produced by A24 and Protozoa Pictures, directed by Darren Aronofsky and set to be released on December 9, the movie provides a vivid illustration of a man in the throes of eating himself to death. It’s difficult to watch and impossible to ignore. I didn’t once think going in that seeing the movie would bring up all sorts of stuff that I’d long buried, presumably forever. Yet there it was, fresh, raw and mildly devastating all over again.

Suddenly, it was all about my brother Marc.

I’m expecting that January 30, 2023 is going to be an especially rough day for me. It’s the 50th anniversary of Marc’s death. He was just 17 when it happened. I was 15. Like the character Charlie in “The Whale,” Marc was gay and morbidly obese. He was also clinically depressed. As a teenager, he felt that there was no hope or future for him. The only enjoyment he got out of life came from food. Massive amounts of food. And so, he ate. And ate. And ate. By the time he was 10, he weighed over 200 pounds on a 5-foot-2 frame. At 12, he was 232 pounds. I remember specifically because our mother would torment Marc with the exact expanding number whenever he asked for seconds or thirds at dinner, or sneaked a between-meals snack from the fridge.

“Stop! You weigh 232! You’re gonna burst! You’re already fat enough!” my mother would insensitively blurt as Marc finished shoveling down a second plate of spaghetti and asked for a third.

“No, I’m not already fat enough!” Marc screeched in reply. It sounds kind of amusing in hindsight, but at the time, it was anything but.

It became a vicious cycle. The more depressed Marc grew, the more he ate. The bigger he got, the more he craved acceptance for how he looked. That proved especially impossible in school, where Marc was mercilessly taunted as “Tubbo” or “Lardo” or “Gigantor” or simply “Piggy.” In middle school, during recess, he would order two cinnamon rolls and two crumb cakes from the cafeteria, washed down with two Cokes. He’d sit on a faraway bench and consume it alone, often in tears. as he had no friends in school due to the bullying. I was little help. I tried to separate myself from him so as not to be ridiculed as “Tubbo’s” little brother. It’s something that bathed me in guilt for decades thereafter. I used to tell people that I defended him and picked fights with his tormentors, but it wasn’t true. I was too insecure and concerned with fitting in to come to his aid. Shame on me.

Everything came to a head for Marc in school on the last day of ninth grade, the final day of middle school. As soon as the bell rang and he left his final class, a gang of bullies pelted him with what looked like a dozen raw eggs. When I saw Marc, he was standing in the middle of the schoolyard, his hair, face and clothes covered in dripping yoke and white, his body convulsing in sobs. He was so hysterical he could barely get the words out. I guided him into the bathroom to help him wash the sticky mess from his face, hair, arms and clothes. It would take more than an hour before he was able to stop crying. I still have trouble erasing the visual image of him standing there wailing.

That was the last day Marc ever attended school. At 14, he was done. Our parents (divorced by this time) agreed that school was making his depression-fueled eating disorder worse, and the truant officers were put off the trail by simply being told he was perpetually ill and unable to be there. Mind you, this was the era before the term “eating disorder” was commonly used. In the world of therapy, he was just someone whose voracious appetite was emotionally based. He started seeing a psychiatrist who prescribed tranquilizers and diet pills, neither of which seemed to do much good.

There was also no plan for Marc to look for a job — at least not an official one. He confided in me (and swore me to silence) that shortly after he turned 15, he’d regularly sneak out of the house late at night and bus or hitchhike to the nearby Hollywood Ranch Market on Vine Street, where there was a gay hookup scene and he could make money from servicing older men. I believe now it was mostly about his despairing need for human connection. Evidently, our parents were none the wiser.

On the night Marc died, he happened to be staying with our mother at her luxury high-rise apartment on Franklin Avenue in Hollywood. Mom had gone out for the night, and when she came home around midnight, Marc was laying in his bed wheezing, having turned blue. She performed CPR, but it was too late. Part of a sandwich lay near him. He had apparently choked on it while eating and prone, and it stimulated what was described on his death certificate as cardiac arrest. The lack of oxygen caused his heart to seize up, and it never got going again.

My mother never stopped blaming herself for Marc’s death, lamenting in the weeks and months following his passing, “If only I’d gotten home five minutes sooner, I could have saved him. I should have saved him anyway.” She was inconsolable in the days immediately after Marc’s death, laying on the floor in the fetal position, moaning. I felt far worse for my mother than I did for myself, but she was wrong. She couldn’t have saved Marc. He was already deceased long before that night. He’d given up. His end was just the final, fatal blow.

I remember Marc telling me that his weight just before that fateful night was 285 pounds. At 17, he was only 5-foot-7. My sister, my other older brother and I all agreed his death was ultimately a merciful one, cutting short a life that appeared fated for endless abject misery. He was just so tremendously unhappy. But in the decades since Marc succumbed, I’ve wondered if maybe he could have turned things around after all. He wasn’t even an adult yet. Who’s to say what might have been?

This brings me back to “The Whale” and sitting in that screening when I was suddenly jolted back to 1973. Watching Charlie inhale pizzas and meatball sandwiches and grow immobile — weighed down by self-loathing and self-medicating, a man who decided food was all he had and he was going to use it to commit suicide by gastronomy — I was back watching my brother shoveling huge portions down his throat while reasoning, “Food is my only friend. It never lets me down, unlike people.” He would speak often of killing himself, but he had to know that tonnage of fats and carbs were as effective as any bullet to the brain or bottle of pills.

In the movie, Charlie seems oddly calm while moving toward his fate. To a large degree, so did Marc. All I know is, Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-worthy performance as a man whose towering humanity exceeds even his immense girth is so excruciatingly authentic that I started to see my brother on that screen instead. Yet rather than traumatize me all over again, it left me strangely reassured that someone else understands just how agonizing it is to watch a person you love navigate their demise inside a body that’s their own worst enemy.

