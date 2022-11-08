‘The Whale’ trailer is finally sighted: Watch the long-awaited first look at Brendan Fraser’s towering performance

Brendan Fraser, in a performance many experts and pundits have pegged as the front-runner for Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars, made his debut to the non-festival-going public on Tuesday morning with the first teaser trailer for “The Whale.” The Darren Aronofsky-directed movie (based on a play by Samuel D. Hunter, who wrote the screenplay adaptation) made a splash at the Venice International Film Festival in late summer, and it has since played in other autumn fests like Toronto, The Hamptons, Montclair, and Mill Valley. Early reviews piled on the praise but some critics took a vocal stance of dissent, calling it exploitative and even, in one extreme case, “an act of hate.”

The film concerns an emotionally wounded man in a spiral of self-destruction who has grown to weigh 600 pounds. Aronofsky and Fraser achieved this effect with a complicated physical apparatus built especially for Fraser. “The torso piece was almost like a straight jacket,” the actor told Vanity Fair earlier this year, “with sleeves that went on, airbrushed by hand, to look identical as would human skin, right down to the hand-punched hair.”

The trailer, which features an appropriate amount of beach imagery for something called “The Whale,” is brief, and focuses on Fraser’s character in awe of humanity and the gift of love and charity. The film co-stars Sadie Sink as Fraser’s estranged daughter and Hong Chau as his best friend and nurse.

The movie hits theaters in one month via A24 and is known to be something of an emotional and rough sit — one that has left many audience members in tears. But general good feelings toward Fraser, and positioning this movie as a comeback, certainly works in its favor for people on the fence about watching a movie about such a difficult subject matter.

“The Whale” is out December 9.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions