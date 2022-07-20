‘The White Lotus’ skyrockets to #1 in Emmy odds for Best Limited Series

A lot has changed since Emmy nominations were announced. One of the biggest shifts is the ascendancy of HBO’s “The White Lotus” in the race for Best Limited Series. Going into the noms it ranked second in our odds behind “Dopesick,” but now it’s number-one with a bullet. What do you think the “White Lotus” Emmys haul will ultimately be?

“White Lotus,” about the staff and guests at a luxury Hawaiian resort, was previously predicted to win by 633 Gold Derby users, giving it 4/1 odds, whereas “Dopesick,” Hulu’s drama about the opioid crisis, had 1,782 users backing it and leading 37/10 odds. But barely a week after nominations “White Lotus” has skyrocketed to the top with more than 1,000 users giving it the edge and leading odds of 16/5. So what changed?

Quite simply, 20 nominations was what changed. That’s how many “White Lotus” got, making it the most nominated limited series of the year and tying it with “Ted Lasso” as the second most nominated program in any genre (“Succession” is the overall leader with 25). Those bids include writing, directing, casting, editing, and eight for acting, which is especially impressive since all the show’s actors were submitted to supporting categories. “White Lotus” thus accounts for more than half of the movie/limited supporting nominations, showing just how overwhelmingly the Television Academy loved the show.

As of this writing five of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are predicting it to win, compared to two for “Dopesick” (14 nominations total, 30% fewer than “White Lotus”) and one for “The Dropout” (six nominations total). “White Lotus” is also predicted to win now by majorities of Gold Derby Editors who cover awards year-round, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy winners, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine the last two years’ results.

Do you agree that “The White Lotus” is now the show to beat, or do you think we’re too quick to switch away from “Dopesick”?

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?