‘The White Lotus’: Will Jennifer Coolidge emerge victorious at Emmys despite 5-way vote split?

Looking back over the last year of television, one standout has managed to stay at the forefront of the conversation. Jennifer Coolidge, known for her iconic roles as Paulette in “Legally Blonde,” Jeanine Stifler in the “American Pie” franchise and her frequent collaborations with Christopher Guest, has finally received awards recognition for her hilarious and soulful turn as grieving socialite Tanya McQuoid in HBO’s satirical limited series, “The White Lotus.” The only problem is a potential Emmys vote-split. She is one of five actresses from her own show competing in Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress, the others being Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney.

Considered a front-runner by many, Coolidge has been a steady player this season, receiving Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations, and winning the 2022 Critics Choice Award. From the moment the pilot aired on July 11, 2021, awards pundits have speculated that Coolidge was the one to beat, with The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Fienberg starting, “This is the Jennifer Coolidge performance to end all Jennifer Coolidge performances, and even if you want to throttle nearly every character in the series, her scenes with Rothwell and Jon Gries are worth sticking around for.”

The role, written specifically for her by Mike White, allows viewers to see facets of her talents that are rarely showcased. Her scenes with spa manager Belinda Lindsey (earnestly played by fellow nominee Rothwell) are equal parts hysterical and heartbreaking as Coolidge’s Tonya navigates her way through her mother’s death. A highlight of her performance comes in Episode 5, through a devastatingly vulnerable moment with Gries, who portrays Greg, a potential love interest and “White Lotus” guest. Coolidge gets the rare opportunity to deliver a gut-punching monologue that all but screams “Emmy Award!” It’s not everyday that a character actor is gifted such a meaty role, and Coolidge has proven that in the right hands, it can stand the test of time, all the way to her first Emmy nomination.

The race is not entirely sewn up, however. The Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress category is one of the more puzzling groups this year, with seven slots filled by only two series. “The White Lotus” leads the pack with five actresses vying for the award, while “Dopesick” scored two nominations for Kaitlyn Dever and Mare Winningham.

As previously mentioned, Rothwell earned a nom for her work as business hopeful and confidant Belinda Lindsey. She’s joined by Britton as the internet mogul Nicole Mossbacher, Daddario as reluctant newlywed Rachel Patton and Sweeney as the cynical Olivia Mossbacher. Aside from Britton, each actress received their first nomination(s) this year, shining a spotlight on the ensemble as a whole. The two other nominees in the category, representing Hulu’s “Dopesick,” cover a wide range of awards mileage. Dever (portraying the opioid dependent miner Betsy Mallum) is also a first time nominee, despite her high profile work in projects such as Netflix’s “Unbelievable.” She is joined by Winningham (as Betsy’s mother, Diane Mallum) who is an eight-time nominee, with two wins for 1980’s “Amber Waves” and 1997’s “George Wallace.”

The television academy clearly loves Winningham, as well as Britton, who has five noms under her belt. With two Emmy stalwarts in contention, who’s to say that the voters won’t go for someone they have a history with? Or perhaps, newcomer Sweeney siphons votes away from Coolidge, since she clearly has support as a two-time nominee this year, with her second bid in the Best Drama Supporting Actress category for her work in “Euphoria” as the troubled and lovestruck Cassie Howard. With many alternatives, the consensus may stay with Coolidge, but navigating an internal vote-split is not always easy.

Recently, we have seen cases where a vote-split is simply too high a mountain to climb. Looking back at the 2019 race for Drama Supporting Actress, four “Game of Thrones” actresses were nominated (Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth, Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark). Unfortunately for them, the four-way vote-split proved to be ill-fated, with each of them losing to Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in “Ozark.”

There are instances where vote-splits, no matter how perceivably steep, don’t matter. Last year several categories faced the dilemma, notably the races for Drama Supporting Actress and Limited/Movie Supporting Actress. Both crops of nominees ended up supplying winners that were at risk due to vote-splits, with Gillian Anderson clearing the finish line as Maragaret Thatcher in “The Crown,” beating her fellow castmates Helena Bonham Carter (portraying Princess Margaret), and Emerald Fennell (as Camilla Parker Bowles), and Julianne Nicholson taking home the gold for her performance as Lori Ross in “Mare of Easttown,” who was up against Emmy favorite Jean Smart as Helen Fahey.

While Coolidge remains the favorite to win, currently seated comfortably in the number one spot in our combined odds, her male co-star, fellow nominee Murray Bartlett seems to be riding a similar wave. In a narrative similar to Coolidge, Bartlett (portraying Armond, the delightfully messy manager of The White Lotus) has netted a SAG Award nomination and won the Critics Choice Award. The two are beacons in a sea of standout performances, with Variety’s chief television critic Caroline Framke stating, “Bartlett and Coolidge are exceptional as they embrace every twisted knot of conflict inherent in their roles. As Armond’s and Tanya’s behavior reaches manic heights, the performances grounding them become ever more mesmerizing.” Bartlett also faces pesky in-show competition, as he is nominated alongside fellow cast members Jake Lacy (as the chauvinistic and entitled newlywed Shane Patton) and Steve Zahn (portraying the flailing socialite father Mark Mossbacher).

Coolidge and Bartlett have held their own since July of 2021, and if the over-performance for “The White Lotus” is any indication of support, they should be walking home as freshly minted Emmy winners this September.

