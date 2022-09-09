‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Succession,’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ will clean up at the Emmys, according to our predictions

“The White Lotus” will be the biggest winner during the 2022 Primetime Emmys ceremony on Monday night, September 12, followed by “Succession” and “Ted Lasso.” That’s according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Scroll down for our complete predictions by show. And make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center.

“White Lotus,” HBO’s dramedy about the guests and staff at a luxury Hawaiian resort, was nominated a whopping 20 times, by far the most of any limited series. It won five times at the Creative Arts Awards last Sunday, September 4, for its casting, sound mixing, music composition, main title theme music, and picture editing. And we’re expecting it to win all five of its categories on Monday night including Best Limited Series, which would bring its grand total to 10 awards. If we’re right, that would make it the most awarded program of the year in any genre.

HBO’s corporate family drama “Succession” is expected to lead the drama field, but we’re not anticipating a sweep like last year when “The Crown” won all seven of its telecast categories. Our odds say voters will spread the wealth this time with “Succession” taking Best Drama Series, Best Drama Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin) and Best Drama Writing; “Squid Game” winning two other drama categories; and “Euphoria” and “Ozark” taking home one apiece.

Returning comedy champion “Ted Lasso,” about an American football coach leading a British soccer team, is expected to repeat in three categories it won last year: Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham) and Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein). That’s everything it won in 2021 except for Best Comedy Actor, which Bill Hader (“Barry”) is tipped to win this time around.

Overall we think that 15 different shows will win the 25 categories being presented on Monday night. Do you agree? See our forecasts below, and make your own forecasts here.

“THE WHITE LOTUS”

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Jennifer Coolidge

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Murray Bartlett

Best Movie/Limited Directing

Best Movie/Limited Writing

“SUCCESSION”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Kieran Culkin

Best Drama Writing — “All the Bells Say”

“TED LASSO”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Hannah Waddingham

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Brett Goldstein

“BARRY”

Best Comedy Actor — Bill Hader

Best Comedy Directing — “710N”

“SQUID GAME”

Best Drama Actor — Lee Jung-jae

Best Drama Directing — “Red Light, Green Light”

“ABBOT ELEMENTARY”

Best Comedy Writing — “Pilot”

“DOPESICK”

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Michael Keaton

“THE DROPOUT”

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Amanda Seyfried

“EUPHORIA”

Best Drama Actress — Zendaya

“HACKS”

Best Comedy Actress — Jean Smart

“JERROD CARMICHAEL: ROTHANIEL”

Best Variety Special Writing

“LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER”

Best Variety Talk Series

“OZARK”

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Julia Garner

“RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE”

Best Competition Program

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE”

Best Variety Sketch Series

