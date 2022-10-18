Can ‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ kick off its awards campaign with Golden Globes success?

Set to premiere on Sunday, October 30, the second installment of HBO’s “The White Lotus” is already poised to continue its winning streak after a successful run at the 2022 Emmys. First up for its awards campaign is the nominations for the 80th Golden Globes, which will be announced on December 12. Many pundits are speculating that “The White Lotus: Sicily” will garner critical acclaim, with the series currently leading several Globe categories in Gold Derby’s racetrack odds.

Boasting a 10-trophy haul from this year’s Emmy Awards, the series already has a pedigree that most limited series aren’t able to achieve, yet alone replicate. Billed as an anthology series, with this season taking place on the island of Sicily, the second installment will compete in the Best TV Movie/Limited Series categories at the Globes, allowing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to possibly award the series after it went home empty-handed for the first season.

The new supporting categories will all but ensure that some members of the cast will be nominated. If the HFPA takes cues from the Emmy nominating committee, we may see several cast members recognized, especially since previous awards favorite Jennifer Coolidge is returning as the aloof socialite, and fan favorite, Tonya McQuoid. Coolidge won the Emmy and Critics Choice Award, while also receiving nominations at the Golden Globe and SAG Awards. She is currently predicted to win the Limited/Movie Supporting Actress prize, with her co-star Aubrey Plaza trending one spot behind her in second place.

We also have F. Murray Abraham (previous Golden Globe winner for his performance as Antonio Salieri in 1984’s “Amadeus”) winning Limited/Movie Supporting Actor, with Michael Imperioli sitting in our fifth place slot, which would be the show’s fourth potential acting nomination. Jon Gries is also returning to the show, reprising his role as Greg Hunt, Tonya’s love interest. The two are reportedly now married, which can assure that their quirky and at times hilariously bizarre chemistry will remain intact, which will undoubtedly give way to some engaging hijinks with the new cast members.

On top of the potential acting nominees, the series is predicted to take home the limited series award, battling a mix of programs that are either premiering before the fall cutoff date, or have been released for several months. With its first episode airing on October 30, “The White Lotus” definitely has time on its side. The first season proved to be able to hold onto its buzz for over a year, which will make the very swift November 28 ballot deadline look like a piece of cake. Shows like “The Dropout” and “Pam and Tommy” proved to be formidable opponents at the Emmys, but they could suffer from being “out of sight, out of mind,” especially with newer competitors like the second season of “The White Lotus,” “Blackbird” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” absorbing much of the buzz.

One of the aspects of the first season of “The White Lotus” that kept audiences returning week after week was the looming mystery that was teased in its pilot episode. This tactic will also be employed for its second season, which will keep the show in the public’s eye, and in turn, fresh in voters’ minds. Plaza recounted to Entertainment Weekly that this season is “more juicy, it feels like the stakes are higher and there’s more intense drama and plot twists than the first season,” allowing for many jaw dropping moments that assisted in the longevity of Season 1.

With five expected noms, and three predicted wins, the Golden Globes could be the first stop on a long road of success for “The White Lotus: Sicily.” Note that the series will be competing in a totally different field at the SAG Awards a few weeks later.

Due to guild rules regarding anthology series and their continuation of storylines and/or main characters, Gold Derby exclusively reported that the show will contend in the Drama Series categories. That switch has the potential to shake up not only the awards trajectory of “The White Lotus,” but its competitors in the Drama Series races, as well as its previous competition that will now have an extremely open field due to its absence. Who exactly this category shift will help or hurt, only time will tell.

