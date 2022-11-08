‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ cast category submissions for awards shows: Yep, they’re all supporting [EXCLUSIVE]

Gold Derby has learned exclusively that, just like last year, “The White Lotus: Sicily” will submit all of its actors and actresses into the supporting races for awards shows. (See the cast category submissions below.) HBO initially enacted this strategy for the first season of its ratings hit, believing “The White Lotus” to be a true ensemble where there are no official “lead” performances that should get preference. That resulted in Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett both winning Emmys for Season 1 as Best Limited Series Supporting Actress and Best Limited Series Supporting Actor.

One caveat when making or updating your predictions at Gold Derby: “The White Lotus: Sicily” is considered a limited series at the upcoming Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, but it will compete as a drama series at the SAG Awards. Why? The Screen Actors Guild has strict rules about anthology series with returning characters, and since Coolidge (as Tanya) and Jon Gries (as Greg) are both back for Season 2 as their same characters, that disqualifies the show from being a limited series.

The eight male stars submitted by HBO are: F. Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso, Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso, Jon Gries as Greg Hunt, Tom Hollander as Quentin, Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso, Theo James as Cameron Sullivan, Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller and Leo Woodall as Jack.

And the seven female thespians eligible for awards are: Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, Meghann Fahy as Daphne Sullivan, Beatrice Grannò as Mia, Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina, Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller, Haley Lu Richardson as Portia and Simona Tabasco as Lucia.

In addition to last season’s Emmy wins for Coolidge and Bartlett, the program also prevailed for Best Limited Series, along with victories for Mike White (directing and writing), casting, music composition, main title theme music, picture editing and sound mixing. Season 2 follows the same general format of privileged people attending a high-end resort for a week, only with a new cast and fresh location — think “Survivor,” only scripted.

Here is the complete list of “The White Lotus: Sicily” cast category submissions for the upcoming winter awards shows:

Lead Actor: None

Lead Actress: None

Supporting Actor: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Will Sharpe, Leo Woodall

Supporting Actress: Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Beatrice Grannò, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Simona Tabasco

