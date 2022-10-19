“The White Lotus” first opened its doors in July 2021 and went on to become an awards juggernaut, winning 10 Emmys including Best Limited Series, Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge), Best Supporting Actor (Murray Bartlett), and Best Writing and Best Directing (Mike White). Months after its debut, HBO announced there would be a second season but, since it’s an anthology series, the plot and characters would all be fresh. Mostly. Coolidge and Jon Gries are both back for “The White Lotus: Sicily” as wealthy resort guest Tanya McQuoid and her new beau Greg, respectively. The general concept of the new episodes will also be the same, as it focuses on several different groups of people attending the high-end luxury chain. Only this time, as you can infer from the title, it takes place in Italy instead of Hawaii. Scroll through our gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see “The White Lotus: Sicily” cast photos for Season 2 ahead of its premiere on October 30, 2022.

F. Murray Abraham as BERT DI GRASSO

Visiting Sicily with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco), Bert is getting frail, yet still sees himself as virile and capable.

Jennifer Coolidge as TANYA MCQUOID-HUNT

A wealthy, unstable woman, traveling with her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), and assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Adam DiMarco as ALBIE DI GRASSO

Dominic’s (Michael Imperioli) son and Bert’s (F. Murray Abraham) grandson, Albie is a sweet and observant college grad, who often serves as his family’s peacekeeper.

Meghann Fahy as DAPHNE SULLIVAN

A stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband, Cameron (Theo James), and another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Jon Gries as GREG

Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) husband, who is less than pleased to find her assistant invited on their romantic getaway.

Beatrice Granno as MIA

A Sicilian local, Mia is a talented singer in search of her big break.

Tom Hollander as QUENTIN

An English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall).

SEE Emmys 2022 complete list of winners in all categories

Sabrina Impacciatore as VALENTINA

The passionate, dedicated manager in charge of the White Lotus resort in Taormina, who expects perfection from her staff.

Michael Imperioli as DOMINIC DI GRASSO

A Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his elderly father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and post-college son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), to explore their ancestral roots.

Theo James as CAMERON SULLIVAN

A wildly successful businessman from a wealthy family, Cameron is vacationing with his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), his college roommate, Ethan (Will Sharpe), and Ethan’s wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Aubrey Plaza as HARPER SPILLER

Newly wealthy after her husband finds professional success, Harper and Ethan (Will Sharpe) are visiting Italy with Ethan’s college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron’s wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Haley Lu Richardson as PORTIA

A small-town girl and recent college graduate, Portia is traveling with her boss, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), hoping for adventure.

Will Sharpe as ETHAN SPILLER

After recently striking professional success, Ethan and his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), are invited to vacation in Italy with his college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron’s wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Simona Tabasco as LUCIA

A Sicilian local who frequents the White Lotus resort in search of work and opportunity amongst the wealthy clientele.

Leo Woodall as JACK

A magnetic guest staying at The White Lotus with his uncle, Quentin (Tom Hollander).

PREDICT the 2023 Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominees

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions