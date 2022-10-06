‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ moving to drama categories for SAG Awards 2023 [Exclusive]

Awards juggernaut “The White Lotus” will be competing in the drama categories for the 2023 SAG Awards. The second edition is titled “The White Lotus: Sicily” and has the returning character of Tanya McQuoid, played by Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge. The Screen Actors Guild has a rule in place for anthology programs that will not allow those shows to compete as limited series if a character returns.

The move likely only affects the SAG Awards. HBO plans to have “The White Lotus: Sicily” entered as a limited series for all other upcoming guilds (directors, producers, writers, crafts), Golden Globes and Critics Choice.

At the 2022 SAG Awards ceremony, both Coolidge and Murray Bartlett were nominated in the limited/movie acting categories. She lost to Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”). He lost to Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”).

For the Emmy Awards ceremonies last month, both Coolidge and Bartlett were winners in the supporting acting races. The show itself won for Best Limited Series, along with victories for Mike White (directing and writing), casting, music composition and main title theme music.

In addition to Coolidge, the new set of episodes will premiere on October 30 and continue into December. Stars are F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson and Will Sharpe.

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards nominees through January 10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions