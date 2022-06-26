‘The White Lotus’ on track to net 3 Supporting Actress Emmy nominations: Just how rare is that?

This year’s Emmy nominations ballot includes 183 women seeking bids for the Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress award. While this category’s last eight lineups have consisted of six nominees each, the 2022 submission total surpassing 160 means that, for the first time ever, there will be seven. Gold Derby’s current odds indicate that three of the seven slots will be taken by “The White Lotus” cast members Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton and Alexandra Daddario. If they do all make it in, they will be only the seventh female trio from the same program to compete against each other in this category.

The first limited series to have three of its supporting actresses nominated by the TV academy was “Eleanor and Franklin” in 1976. Rosemary Murphy triumphed in that case over castmates Lilia Skala and Irene Tedrow. Next came winner Amanda Plummer and nominees Penny Fuller and Maureen Stapleton from the telefilm “Miss Rose White” (1992), followed by Melissa Leo, Mare Winningham and Evan Rachel Wood from the series “Mildred Pierce” (2011). The latter group lost to Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”).

In 2014 and 2015, anthology show “American Horror Story” snagged triple supporting female bids for its third and fourth seasons, respectively. The former instance involved Kathy Bates defeating her fellow “Coven” cast members Angela Bassett and Frances Conroy, while the latter involved “Freak Show” actresses Bassett, Bates and Sarah Paulson all being bested by Regina King (“American Crime”). Lastly, “Mrs. America” became the sixth program on this list when Margo Martindale, Tracey Ullman and eventual winner Uzo Aduba all landed in the 2020 lineup.

On the road to her potential first Emmy notice, Coolidge has collected a Critics Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her “White Lotus” performance. Daddario is also looking to catch the TV academy’s attention for the first time, while Britton is seeking her fifth career bid. After first scoring back-to-back Best Drama Actress nominations for “Friday Night Lights” in 2010 and 2011, she vied for the 2012 Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress prize as the star of the first season of “American Horror Story,” and was then recognized in 2013 for her lead dramatic performance on “Nashville.”

The first iteration of the HBO anthology series “The White Lotus” takes place at an idyllic Hawaiian resort hotel where an ensemble of colorful guests and staff members interact over the course of one week. Britton plays successful businesswoman Nicole Mossbacher, whose vacation with her husband and children only ends up adding stress to her life. Daddario’s character, Rachel Patton, is an aimless young journalist who begins to question her life choices while on her honeymoon. And Coolidge portrays wealthy solo traveler Tanya McQuoid, whose plan to scatter her mother’s ashes in the ocean does not go as smoothly as she had hoped.

Presently, Gold Derby’s Emmy odds show Coolidge not only being a sure bet for a nomination but also handily taking the gold in September. Britton and Daddario are respectively running fourth and seventh in this supporting race, while another of their costars, Sydney Sweeney, has an outside shot at a bid with her 23rd place ranking. Rounding out the category’s current list of seven most likely contenders are Andie MacDowell (“Maid,” second place), Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick,” third), Laurie Metcalf (“The Dropout,” fifth), and Ellen Burstyn (“The First Lady,” sixth).

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy nominees by July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?