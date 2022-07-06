‘The Woman King’ trailer: Viola Davis goes to war

Bow down to the most exceptional female warrior to ever live.

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures released the first official trailer for “The Woman King,” directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who previously directed the wildly successful Netflix film “The Old Guard,” in 2020.

She directs from a screenplay she co-wrote with Dana Stevens and a story by Maria Bello. It is produced by Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, and Bello. Peter McAleese serves as an executive producer.

Inspired by true events, “the film tells the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness, unlike anything the world has ever seen.”

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis plays General Nanisca in the film, which finds the fierce warrior training “the next generation of recruits” as they set to “battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.”

Davis is joined by Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega.

“The Woman King” is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment on September 16, 2022.

