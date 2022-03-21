‘The Worst Person in the World’ screenwriters are hoping to make Oscar history

This year, Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier are Oscar-nominated nominated for their original screenplay for the Norwegian hit “The Worst Person in the World.” Over the first 76 years of this category, only five films in languages other than English have taken home Oscar gold in this category.

So let’s test your Oscar history. Without hitting the Internet or your reference books, what was the first of these five to win in this category? Could it be Jacques Prevert’s script for Marcel Carne’s beloved French epic “Children of Paradise,” which opened here in 1946. Sorry, it wasn’t. Do you give up?

It was “Marie-Louise,” which won at the 18th Academy Awards on March 7, 1946 over the original scripts for “Dillinger,” “Music for Millions,” “Salty O’Rourke” and “What Next, Private Hargrove?”

Since then, only four more films in languages other than English took home the screenplay Oscar” the Italian films “The Red Balloon” (1956) and “Divorce Italian Style” (1962); the 1966 Gallic import “A Man and a Woman” and 2019’s “Parasite” from South Korea.

Truth be told, “Marie-Louise” didn’t have much competition. This was the first Academy Awards since World War II ended. Maybe voters thought it would be a great gesture to honor the 1944 Swiss German and French Swiss production which, according to the New York Times, was the first foreign language film that opened in the Big Apple in November, 1945.

The Times described it as a story of a “somber little French girl, a resident of much-bombed Rouen, who is evacuated, along with other children, to Switzerland for a few brief restful months, and of the subtle emotional consequence of this experience upon her and upon her kindly hosts.” The reviewer found it “basically a warm and sincere little film” praising the star Josiane Hegg, who appears not to have made any other films for being “deeply touching as the lank-haired, spindly” title character.

Swiss scenarist Richard Schweizer won the Oscar. And three years later, he took home another Oscar with David Wechsler for best writing, motion picture story for the classic post-war drama “The Search,” for which Montgomery Clift earned his first Oscar nomination and Ivan Jandl received a juvenile Oscar for his performance.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners through March 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?