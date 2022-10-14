‘The X-Files’ kinda-sorta did a Jeffrey Dahmer episode in 1995, and no one noticed

“The X-Files” was TV’s flagship horror/sci-fi series of the 1990s, and was conceived in part by creator Chris Carter as a way to “scare people’s pants off.” And what’s scarier than a real-life villain like Jeffrey Dahmer?

Two years before the show premiered on Fox in 1993, the serial killer (who’s currently played by Evan Peters in Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) was arrested and his sickening story struck a nerve with people throughout the world. During the second season of “The X-Files,” Carter penned an episode titled “Irresistible” that was a first for the series: it featured no paranormal elements but instead focused on a killer and necrophiliac named Donnie Pfaster (Nick Chinlund) that was loosely based on Dahmer himself. Watch a frightening clip above.

In the episode, which aired on January 13, 1995, Pfaster is working at a St. Paul, Minnesota funeral home when he is fired for cutting off the hair of a dead girl. FBI Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) are later called to the city when bodies are discovered with missing hair and fingernails. The agents suspect it’s the work of a “death fetishist” (they’re right, of course), and he soon escalates to killing prostitutes.

Over the course of the episode, Pfaster becomes obsessed with Scully, and he ultimately kidnaps her and prepares to wash her auburn hair in a cold bath. “Is your hair normal or dry?” he asks raspily. In a moment of terror, Scully sees him transform into a demon before her eyes. (This moment is explored further in 2000’s sequel episode “Orison,” when Pfaster is revealed to be a devil figure who is pure evil.) Ultimately, Scully escapes from Pfaster’s clutches but she is forever changed by the experience.

More than a decade after “Irresistible” aired, Carter explained in a 2008 book titled “The Complete X-Files,” “There are reports of people who had been under the spell of Jeffrey Dahmer, who actually claimed that he shape-shifted during those hours when they were held hostage; that his image actually changed.”

The director of the Season 2 episode, David Nutter, noted in the 1996 book titled “X-Files Confidential,” “In many ways, Chris wanted to sell the idea that, as established in Mulder’s closing dialogue in the show, not all terror comes from the paranormal. It could come from the person next door.”

“Irresistible” is considered by “X-Files” fans to be one of the creepiest episodes ever, with one of the most memorable villains of all time. As mentioned above, Donnie Pfaster is one of the few bad guys to get a sequel episode — though in Season 7’s “Orison” he is rewritten as not just a human monster, but as evil itself.

There is at least one other episode of “The X-Files” that drew inspiration from the Jeffrey Dahmer murder case. Viewers of “Dahmer” will recall several scenes in which his neighbor Glenda Cleveland (portrayed by a career-best Niecy Nash) complains about foul smells coming from his apartment. Those images evoke a similar moment from “The X-Files” Season 7 episode “Theef,” in which a hapless landlady notices bad odors coming from the dwelling of Orell Peattie (Billy Drago). In an obvious homage to Dahmer, she accuses him of cooking, but instead Peattie says he’s making medicine. Later, the landlady enters his apartment and discovers that the putrid stench is coming from the dead body of his daughter that he dug up out of the ground. Peattie arrives at the scene and presumably kills her.

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” began streaming Wednesday, September 21 from co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The 10-part limited series has become the #2 original American program in Netflix history, behind only “Stranger Things 4.” Meanwhile, old episodes of “The X-Files” can be streamed on Hulu or purchased on DVD.

