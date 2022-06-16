Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia among 19 ‘This Is Us’ cast members submitted at 2022 Emmys — which fan-fave guest star is missing?

The Pearsons may be gone, but they’re certainly not forgotten. A whopping 19 “This Is Us” cast members have been submitted by NBC on the 2022 Emmys ballot, including all of the core adult family members. That number includes three lead performers: Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson and Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson. In years past, Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson has also dabbled in lead, but for this final season he’s competing in supporting. One fan-fave guest star was not submitted on the Emmy ballot and thus cannot be nominated: 2017 winner Gerald McRaney, who returned in the penultimate episode as the ghost of lemonade-loving Dr. K.

Joining Hartley on the supporting actor list is Griffin Dunne as Nicky Pearson, Chris Geere as Philip, Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas and Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon. The four women submitted as supporting actresses are Eris Baker as Tess Pearson, Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, Susan Watson as Beth Pearson and Hannah Zeile as Teen Kate.

Brown has been nominated for each of the first five seasons, winning in 2017. Ventimiglia joined him as a co-nominee three times, in 2017, ’18 and ’19. Moore received a single bid in 2019, though she’s heavily favored to nab a bookend nomination this year for concluding her character’s emotional journey. Sullivan earned two bids in 2019 and ’21, while Metz was a one-time nominee in 2017.

In case you’re wondering, guest star Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill has been submitted this year after failing to make the ballot last year. He’s a two-time guest star winner for “This Is Us” in 2018 and ’20 who received two other nominations in 2019 (as a guest actor) and 2017 (as a supporting actor).

Here’s a closer look at all 19 “This Is Us” cast members on the 2022 Emmys ballot:

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Griffin Dunne as Nicky Pearson

Chris Geere as Philip

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Eris Baker as Tess Pearson

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Susan Watson as Beth Pearson

Hannah Zeile as Teen Kate

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Dulé Hill as Kenny (“The Train”)

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill (“The Train”)

Tim Matheson as Dave Malone (“Taboo”)

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie (“The Night Before The Wedding”)

Jennifer Morrison as Cassidy Sharp (“The Guitar Man”)

Laura Niemi as Marilyn Pearson (“Don’t Let Me Keep You”)

Dey Young as Sally Brooks (“One Giant Leap”)

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?