Justin Hartley (‘This is Us’) reveals why he loves Kevin Pearson: ‘He’s thoughtful, generous, kind, and brave’ [WATCH]

After six seasons of “This Is Us,” Justin Hartley is finally bidding goodbye to Kevin Pearson. The actor has portrayed Kevin through all the ups and downs of his life, from his on-again/off-again relationship with Sophie to his difficulties as a working actor to his journey of self-acceptance. In a new featurette, Hartley reflects on the various aspects of Kevin that he has loved playing over six seasons. Watch it above.

“You see this guy who, at first glance, has everything,” says Hartley, of Kevin’s not-so-humble beginnings, “and doesn’t really give a care about what he has, doesn’t have perspective.” The show would eventually explore his insecurities when it came to both his personal and professional lives, particularly in the love department. “Kevin struggled with being loved, and it’s the hardest thing, I think, for people to admit,” the actor explains, “because you’re admitting that you’re vulnerable and you’re insecure.”

As the show has done with all of its main characters, Kevin’s basest vulnerabilities are exposed, allowing the audience to see a man who you may judge as a pretty-boy actor on the surface but is clearly dealing with his own demons related to his value in the world. “You peel back the layers, and it’s not until that moment that you go, ‘Oh,'” states Hartley. “You see what this man is made of, and why he feels a certain way about a certain something. He’s thoughtful, and he’s generous, and kind, and he’s brave.”

It is this complexity that has made “This Is Us” so compelling since it began on NBC in 2016. “He’s weak and he’s strong, he’s everything in-between,” praises Hartley. “I really love that about Kevin.”

