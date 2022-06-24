Back on the Emmy ballot, Ron Cephas Jones can set a new record with another win for ‘This Is Us’

A year after being surprisingly AWOL on the Best Drama Guest Actor Emmy ballot for “This Is Us,” Ron Cephas Jones is back and one step closer to making history. The two-time champ was submitted for his guest turn this year — one final time for the NBC tearjerker — and a win would give him a record-breaking third statuette in the category.

Jones is currently in a four-way tie with Charles S. Dutton, John Lithgow and Patrick McGoohan, but he’s already carved out his own piece of Emmy history in the category: He’s the the first person to win the award twice for the same role on the same show as Dutton, Lithgow and McGoohan all garnered their two trophies for different ones. Jones first won Best Drama Guest Actor in 2018 for playing William, Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) birth father, on “This Is Us,” and then pulled off an upset in 2020, when he was in fifth place in the odds. Adding to the drama that year was an incorrect winner announcement, but the victory also made Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, who was named Best Short Form Actress for the Quibi (RIP) series “#FreeRayshawn,” the first father-daughter duo to score Emmys in the same year.

Following his unexpected triumph, the actor was widely predicted to defend his crown last year until ballots were released and he was nowhere to be found (“Lovecraft Country’s” Courtney B. Vance would win the award). Some feared that would be the case again this year, but Jones was submitted for his appearance in the series’ penultimate episode “The Train,” in which William, inside Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) mind, escorts her through a luxury train to the caboose, where she reunites with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and dies. Jones also delivers the triple-hanky line, telling Rebecca as he bids farewell, “If something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening.” (In a twist, Gerald McRaney, who won this category in 2017 and reprises his role as Dr. K in “The Train,” was not submitted.)

In our early odds, Jones is in third place, behind the “Succession” duo of James Cromwell and Adrien Brody, and ahead of Martin Short (“The Morning Show”), Alexander Skarsgard (“Succession”) and Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”). He has already faced off against — and defeated — Cromwell and Short, who were nominated for their respective shows in 2020.

At the very least, Jones looks good for a nomination. The guest categories are the most prone to name-checking and the category will have six nominees this year, one more than last year, but it’s not like Jones needs any more help bagging a nomination. He has never missed for “This Is Us” when he’s been submitted — he was nominated in supporting for the first season and in guest for the subsequent three. If he makes the cut this year, it’s safe to say he likely would’ve gotten in last year, which would’ve given him a perfect 6-for-6 nomination record.

