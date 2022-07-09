‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the 26th best Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, according to this metric

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opened on Friday, January 8. It’s director Taika Waititi‘s followup to his critically acclaimed “Thor: Ragnarok,” but while the reviews from critics are generally positive, on the sliding scale of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it falls on the low end of the spectrum. Based on its Rotten Tomatoes score of 68% as of this writing, it ranks 26th out of the 29 MCU movies that have been released thus far, and it’s in third place out of the four “Thor” movies. Click above for the complete Tomatometer rankings for the MCU.

“Love and Thunder” pits Thor, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) against Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks to eradicate the gods. But “Thor” has also been pitted against critics. The god of thunder has never been movie journalists’ favorite MCU superhero; “Thor” (ranked 22nd), “Love and Thunder” (26th), and “The Dark World” (28th) are all among critics’ bottom eight films in the sprawling franchise.

That’s not to say they’ve been rated poorly, per se. Though critics often bemoan Marvel for pushing non-superhero projects out of the filmmaking marketplace, the MCU films have been remarkably consistent in quality. All of the “Thor” films have fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes thus far (“Eternals” is still the only Marvel film with a rotten score, 47%). So “Thor” has always had majority support from journos, even if sometimes that support isn’t that enthusiastic.

On the other hand, on MetaCritic, a more nuanced review aggregator than the pass/fail Rotten Tomatoes, the bottom three “Thor” movies have scores under 60 that indicate mixed reviews: “Love and Thunder” at 58, “Thor” at 57, and “The Dark World” at 54. Here too “Eternals” is the all-time lowest, at 52. I suppose it’s a testament to the MCU that a franchise with almost 30 titles spread out over 14 years has so rarely gotten a drubbing from the jaded reviewers who have had to watch them all. So while “Love and Thunder” doesn’t reach the upper echelons of Marvel praise, the broad consensus is still that it’s not half bad.

