‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ reviews: How does it compare to previous ‘Thor’ movies, according to critics?

“Thor: Love and Thunder” opened Friday, July 8, as the fourth film in the “Thor” franchise and the 29th film overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This one puts the title god of thunder against How do critics think it compares to the films that have come before? Let’s take a look at the “Thor: Love and Thunder” reviews.

On MetaCritic, where films are rated on a sliding scale from 0 to 100, the latest “Thor” film has a score of 61 based on 47 reviews counted as of this writing. That’s better than the first two “Thor” movies: the 2011 original film scored 57 and then 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World” scored 54, both of which indicate mixed reviews. But 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” the first directed by Taika Waititi (who also helmed “Love and Thunder”), rated a much more favorable 74. So by this metric “Love and Thunder” is more in line with the first two installments than with the franchise’s critical breakthrough.

Rotten Tomatoes differs in that its reviews rate films simply as fresh or rotten, thereby giving a broad sense of critical opinion with less nuance. Over there, “Love and Thunder” is rated 70% fresh based on 221 reviews counted: 154 give it a thumbs up while 67 give it a thumbs down. The RT critics’ consensus says, “In some ways, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ feels like ‘Ragnarok’ redux — but overall, it offers enough fast-paced fun to make this a worthy addition to the MCU.” Compare that to the previous films: “Thor” at 77%, “The Dark World” at 66%, and “Ragnarok” at an excellent 93%. So the general critical appraisal is that this is a mid-level Marvel entry and nowhere near “Thor’s” pinnacle.

But that alone doesn’t give an impression of how wide the range of opinions is, from Therese Lacson (Collider) who calls the film “a classic ‘Thor’ adventure” to Jake Cole (Slant), who thinks the film leans too heavily on its “goofball attributes at the expense of narrative cohesion.” Owen Gleiberman (Variety) calls it “brashly unpredictable but emotionally alive,” but Stephanie Zacharek (Time) criticizes it as “a big snore.” For Caryn James (BBC) it’s “breezy,” but for Justin Chang (Los Angeles Times) it “has little sense of purpose.”

So your mileage may vary. Does “Thor” still do the trick for you, or has the franchise lost its way?

