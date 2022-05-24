‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer reveals Christian Bale’s new villain

Behold, worthy Midgardians! Beamed directly across the Bifrost, the full-length trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

The Taika Waititi-helmed film (his first since “Jojo Rabbit,” which won him an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay) is the only title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Phase Four” to center on one of the original Avengers. It comes hot on the heels of the House of Ideas’ spring hit “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and ought to tide comic book movie lovers over until late November when the world braces for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Love and Thunder” (which you can also call “Thor Four”) had caused a stir with early looks at Oscar-winner Natalie Portman’s bulked-up biceps, but this time we also got to see Christian Bale (yet another A-lister who has crossed between DC and Marvel films) as the very Voldemort-looking baddie Gorr the God Butcher.

Not that anyone should look for too much plot in these trailers (or finished films, for that matter) but the central premise seems to hinge on Portman’s Dr. Jane Foster becoming the “New Thor,” and Chris Hemsworth dealing with this (and, surely, joining forces with her in the end to defeat the threat of Gorr.) Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is back for some yuks, and there’s the first appearance of Academy Award-winning Russell Crowe as Zeus (the Greek God, hanging out with some Norse Gods) whose finger-flick causes Hemsworth to drop his Mighty Trou. As such, the ladies of Olympus all swoon.

Waititi himself is also back, voicing Korg, the rock-monster gladiator, who opens the trailer as if it were a storybook, and the music is an orchestra-enhanced “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.

Chris Hemsworth celebrated the release of the trailer by showing off the awesome Frank Frazetta-esque poster.

July 8th Thor Love and Thunder ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CLmTul9tCc — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 24, 2022

Eagle-eyed viewers also noticed that Thor is now sporting a back tattoo in honor of his fallen brother, Loki.

okay but listen it’s gonna be so fucking funny if loki comes back in at the end of the movie or in a post credit scene or something when thor has this giant tattoo that says “RIP LOKI” above another tattoo of his helmet lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/Rzv3xM7etm — iris (@lokivariants) May 24, 2022

Twitter was also a fount of some quality jokes.

my favorite thing about that thor love and thunder trailer is that they put natalie portman in a green and blue cloak and not the orange and red one and i'd like to believe it's because otherwise, the padme jokes would have been off the charts pic.twitter.com/BaHCqcHwhK — prequel stan (@wigglebox) May 24, 2022

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions