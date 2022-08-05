George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ gets earlier release date

Fans of director George Miller will get to see the Oscar winner’s latest project sooner than expected. Originally set to arrive in theaters on August 31, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” will now have its theatrical bow five days earlier, on August 26.

Miller’s first feature film since 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road” debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The film stars Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.

Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of MGM:

“Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic – content with life and a creature of reason. While in Istanbul attending a conference, she encounters a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems. First, she doubts that he is real, and second because she is a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong.

The Djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually, she is beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both.”

Miller won his Oscar for “Happy Feet,” which took home Best Animated Feature at the 2007 Oscars. He was also nominated for Best Director and Best Picture at the 2016 ceremony for “Mad Max: Fury Road.” That blockbuster sequel won six Oscars, including Best Editing, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design.

Following its theatrical release, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” will hit Amazon Prime Video at a later date.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions