‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ reviews: Do Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba save moviegoers from wanting another wish?

After premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival last May, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” hit theaters on August 26 to mixed reviews. With a freshness rating of 70% on Rotten Tomatoes, the impressive cast is led by Oscar winner Tilda Swinton and SAG Award winner Idris Elba. The movie centers on a scholar, played by Swinton, who meets a Djinn, also known as a genie (Elba), who gives her three wishes. So what are critics saying?

Amy Smith of Next Best Picture had a mixed reaction to the film. She praised the leads, score and makeup, but not everything sticks the landing. “With such a short runtime, the epic narrative starts to feel small and rushed in its final act.” The tonal shift from the first and second half of the film does not quite blend.

Matt Oakes of Silver Screen Riot begins by warning the reader that this is a story about telling stories. “Told through a series of tableaus throughout thousands of ages, this tale of a narratologist who frees a djinn after a chance purchase at an Istanbul flea market struggles to convince us why this story actually matters.” As the genie proceeds to tell our heroine stories in order to prove that he only has pure interests at heart, the viewer is left waiting for the excitement to begin. “Although it clocks in under two hours, the film lacks a traditional three act structure and so feels noticeably lacking in terms of story propulsion and climax.”

Brian Eggert of Deep Focus Review begins by stating the movie “casts a spell with the magic of storytelling.” He continues, “This says nothing about how gloriously out of step Three Thousand Years of Longing is with most commercial cinema.” Covering multiple timespans, “Elba uses his already imposing size—accentuated with occasionally flimsy CGI to make him even taller, more hulking, and thus lumberingly tragic—to give his character melancholy weight.” In the end, Eggert leaves no doubt that he was a fan of the film.

Juan Luis Caviaro of Espinof notes that this is George Miller’s first film in seven years and deems it to be worth the wait. Miller presents “a traditional tale full of magic, romance, adventure, tragedy and warnings, inspired by oriental legends.” The director “proves once again that he is a master of mise-en-scène, a skilled storyteller with all the tools he needs to arouse the emotions he seeks in his audience. Among them, two charismatic actors delivered to the fun game of the filmmaker.” High praise indeed!

Leah Greenblatt of Entertainment Weekly begins by calling the film “a glossy cinematic knickknack steeped in the heady unreality of a fable or a lucid dream.” She writes, “It’s all jumpy and surreal and frankly carnal, like an Aladdin for adults or a swords-and-sandals epic recast by Guillermo del Toro.” While a fan of the film, Greenblatt notes that the tone is more somber than the trailer would present the film to be.

Víctor Esquirol Molinas of El antepenúltimo mohicano liked the film stating it “looks like a blessed exception at a time when Hollywood is desperately trying not to make the audience uncomfortable.” He adds, “George Miller flies with the tools that many others have been burned with, using digital paraphernalia (that poisoned gift) to draw the impossible through a disarming mixture of the absurd, the ridiculous and also the sublime. It’s the house brand harmonized saturation; a perfectly controlled madness, which ultimately leads us to an exciting revelation: immortality is achieved through the stories we bequeath, but these are worthless, if there is no voice (human, of course) that can tell them.”

