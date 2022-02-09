‘tick, tick… Boom!’ just missed out on Best Picture Oscar nom, according to 51% of readers [POLL RESULTS]

This year, for the first time since 2010, there were guaranteed to be 10 nominees in the Best Picture Oscar line-up. Those honors went to “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.” In our recent poll we asked our readers to name the movie they think just missed out in 11th place, and the results are overwhelming for “tick, tick… Boom!” Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Netflix film came in with a majority of the votes (51%), far ahead of second-place contender “Being the Ricardos” (30%), directed by Aaron Sorkin for Amazon.

Here are the complete Best Picture Oscar poll results for what missed out:

51% — “tick, tick… Boom!”

30% — “Being the Ricardos”

10% — “The Lost Daughter”

6% — “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

2% — “No Time to Die”

1% — “Encanto”

“tick, tick… Boom!” was actually in ninth place in Gold Derby’s predictions odds, making it the only film in our Top 10 to not make the Oscar list. (We had eventual nominee “Nightmare Alley” in 13th place — surprise!) Netflix’s biographical musical about playwright Jonathan Larson still managed to score two nominations though, for Andrew Garfield‘s lead performance and for its film editing.

“Being the Ricardos,” just like “tick, tick… Boom!,” missed the academy’s line-up even though it contended at the Producers Guild Awards. This mostly true film about the making of “I Love Lucy” still earned some Oscar love for three of its performers: Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball (Best Actress), Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz (Best Actor) and J.K. Simmons as William Frawley (Best Supporting Actor).

“The Lost Daughter” may have been snubbed in Best Picture, but it merited a trio of mentions for Olivia Colman (Best Actress), Jessie Buckley (Best Supporting Actress) and Maggie Gyllenhaal (Best Adapted Screenplay). Of note, Colman is the only acting nominee this year who also contended at last year’s Academy Awards.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” Joel Coen‘s eye-pleasing Shakespeare adaptation, made due with three citations: acting, cinematography and production design. Denzel Washington scored his 10th career Oscar notice, this time for playing Lord Macbeth in the lead actor category.

“No Time to Die” is the latest 007 film to hit theaters, and the last one to star Daniel Craig. The big-budget flick received nominations for song (“No Time to Die”), sound and visual effects.

Disney’s buzzy “Encanto” earned bids for animated film, score and song. Sure, everyone is still talking about “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” but academy members will be actually be voting on “Dos Oruguitas.”