Top 20 Oscar snubs of movies, directors and screenwriters: ‘tick, tick…Boom!,’ ‘Being the Ricardos,’ Denis Villeneuve (‘Dune’)…

The 2022 Oscar nominations went pretty much as we predicted outside of some acting categories. Our combined odds correctly predicted 88% of the nominees for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay. However, a few surprises did sneak onto the roster of contenders and a couple shocking omissions made our list of Academy Awards snubs. While nine of our Top 10 predicted films earned spots in the Best Picture lineup, “tick, tick…Boom!” was replaced by “Nightmare Alley.”

The biggest jaw-dropper came from the directors branch who snubbed DGA nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”) who was sitting in second place in our odds. Instead, Steven Spielberg took his slot for “West Side Story.” It wasn’t too surprising to see Spielberg nominated (he was sixth in our odds), it just wasn’t Villeneuve we thought he’d replace.

We aced the nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay in our predictions so there were no surprises there. One major shock was “The Worst Person in the World” overtaking “Being the Ricardos” for a Best Original Screenplay nod. Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier wrote the Norwegian film which also contends for Best International Feature.

Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest movie, director and writer Oscar snubs, and check out the full list of the 94th annual Academy Awards nominees.

DISCUSS All the Oscar contenders with Hollywood insiders in our notorious forums

NOT NOMINATED: BEST PICTURE

“tick, tick…Boom!”

“Being the Ricardos”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“The Lost Daughter”

“House of Gucci”

NOT NOMINATED: BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

Julia Ducournau (“Titane”)

Joel Coen (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”)

Guillermo Del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”)

SEE Top 20 Oscar snubs of actors and actresses: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Caitriona Balfe…

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“West Side Story”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“Passing”

“Cyrano”

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Being the Ricardos”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Mass”

“The French Dispatch”

“C’mon C’Mon”

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners through March 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?