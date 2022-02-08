Which film was in 11th place for Best Picture Oscar: ‘tick, tick… Boom,’ ‘Being the Ricardos,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ … ? [POLL]

When the 2022 Oscars nominations were announced on February 8, 10 movies were sitting pretty in the Best Picture line-up: “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.” This is the first time since 2010 that 10 films were guaranteed to make the cut; for the past decade the number of nominees has fluctuated between eight and nine. Of this year’s notable also-rans, which one just missed an Oscar Best Picture nomination for 2022? Vote in our poll below to let us know which one YOU think was #11 on voters’ ballots.

SEE 2022 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories at the 94th Academy Awards

Based on Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, the snubbed film with the best chance of reaping a Best Picture bid was “tick, tick… Boom!” The Netflix musical was in ninth place in our rankings, and is the only contender in our predicted Top 10 not to score a top bid. However, it did merit a pair of mentions for Best Actor (Andrew Garfield as playwright Jonathan Larson) and Best Film Editing.

Coming in 11th place in our combined predictions was Amazon’s “Being the Ricardos.” Even though it missed out on Best Picture, Aaron Sorkin‘s film about the making of “I Love Lucy” still earned love for three of its performers: Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in Best Actress, Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in Best Actor and J.K. Simmons as William Frawley in Best Supporting Actor.

SEE ‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe misses Oscar nomination for ‘Belfast’: What happened?!

The only other snubbed film to earn better than 100/1 odds in Gold Derby’s predictions center was Apple’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which landed in 12th place on our chart. Joel Coen‘s Shakespeare adaptation still made due with three citations: Best Actor (Denzel Washington as Lord Macbeth), Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

There were three other narrative features that scored three nominations apiece, but missed the Best Picture line-up: “Encanto” (animated film, score and song), “The Lost Daughter” (actress for Olivia Colman, supporting actress for Jessie Buckley and adapted screenplay) and “No Time to Die” (song, sound and visual effects). Do you think any of them came in 11th place with Oscar voters?