‘Till’ reviews out of New York Film Festival highlight Danielle Deadwyler’s ‘magnificent,’ ‘incredible,’ ‘stirring’ performance

The docudrama “Till” had its world premiere at the 2022 New York Film Festival on October 1 in advance of its theatrical release on October 14. So what do critics think of director Chinonye Chukwu‘s take on this emotionally raw material about the infamous lynching of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955?

As of this writing the film has a MetaCritic score of 70 based on 11 reviews, nine of which are classified as positive and two of which are mixed, but with none that are outright negative. Consistent with that, the film is rated 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes based on 16 reviews. Many of the reviews highlight the performance of Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till, whose decision to hold an open-casket funeral for her son Emmett to show the brutality of his murder was a watershed moment in the civil rights movement. Her performance is being described as “a force,” “magnificent,” “incredible,” and “stirring.”

As for the rest of the film, which has met with some criticism for continuing to use “the specter of Black pain” for entertainment, some say that Chukwu “infuses ‘Till’ with a hopefulness that is surprising.” “You never doubt the genuineness of Chukwu’s intentions.” The filmmaker avoids exploitation to make a “responsible, respectable mainstream drama.” Other argue that the film is “prone to trope-ridden, predictable sequences” and suffers from a “shaky first act” with “undiluted sentimentality.” But if the film as a whole hasn’t received unanimous praise, Deadwyler has, potentially putting her front and center in the Oscar race for Best Actress.

