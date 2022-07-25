‘Till’ trailer: Oscar contender recounts one of the worst hate crimes of the 20th century [Watch]

July 25, 2022 would have been the 81st birthday of Emmett Till, so MGM observed the occasion by releasing the trailer for “Till,” the upcoming drama about the boy’s 1955 lynching in Mississippi when he was just 14-years-old. The film will also have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival this fall before its theatrical release on October 7. Watch the “Till” trailer above.

Danielle Deadwyler (“Station Eleven”) stars as Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till who fought for justice after her son’s shocking murder. Her decision to hold an open-casket funeral to show the world the extent of the brutality inflicted on Emmett was a galvanizing moment in the Civil Rights Movement. The film also stars Frankie Faison, Whoopi Goldberg, Tosin Cole, and Sean Patrick Thomas. It’s directed and co-written by Chinonye Chukwu, who previously received critical praise, an Independent Spirit Award nomination, and the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival for her previous film “Clemency,” about a conflicted prison warden (Alfre Woodard) preparing for the execution of an inmate.

This story was recently told in 2017’s “My Nephew Emmett,” an Oscar nominee for Best Live Action Short, as well as in the 2022 ABC limited series “Women of the Movement” which also dramatized the activism of Mamie Till-Mobley following her son’s killing. Of this depiction, cousin of the Tills and founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation Deborah Watts said in a statement, “We cannot wait for audiences everywhere to see the poignant, revealing, heartbreaking yet inspiring film that is ‘Till.’ This film centers my cousin Mamie Till Mobley in a startling, powerful way — it focuses not just on Mamie’s grief, but also on her heroic efforts to get justice for her son, Emmett … The power of history turning tragedy into triumph is something Mamie would have wanted all of us to do.”

