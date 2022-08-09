Tom Cruise and tap shoes? The ‘Maverick’ actor eyes a musical

As with John Ford and John Wayne and Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, cinematic historians may one day speak of the partnership between Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise.

The pair spoke with Deadline as “Top Gun: Maverick” (which McQuarrie co-wrote and co-produced) continues its ascent, now the 13th biggest moneymaker of all time. The seventh “Mission: Impossible” is already in the can (“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”) and they are currently shooting the eighth (which, one can assume, will be called “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two.”) But what will happen after that?

Believe it or not, the duo is thinking about a musical.

It’s not that nuts, when you consider that Cruise will tackle any challenge—he did, after all, teach himself to fly a helicopter for the last “Mission: Impossible.” Also, let’s not forget his performance in “Rock of Ages.” With its retro-’80s gimmick, it was a little bit corny, but the joke would not have worked if he wasn’t, you know, pretty damn good!

Intriguingly, Deadline’s story says McQuarrie and Cruise want to craft something original, not revive a classic. Not even Steven Spielberg did that! (The most recent widely released new-for-the-screen musical, “The Greatest Showman,” was far from a flop for Hugh Jackman, netting over $430 million worldwide.)

Other projects are also in the works. One is a new action-adventure film with “franchise potential,” and another is a comedy centered on the Les Grossman character Cruise played in the 2008 film “Tropic Thunder.” (While that movie, with its persistent racial humor, is frequently brought up as an example of what “no one can make today,” Cruise’s periphery role as a schmuck Hollywood insider is still viable.)

Also, let’s not forget the dream project. Remember that Cruise, McQuarrie, director Doug Liman, and zillionaire industrialist Elon Musk have all shook hands and pledged to make a movie in outer space. Stranger things have happened.

