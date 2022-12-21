Tom Cruise finally flies into the Oscar Best Actor top 5 for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

He was in a holding pattern for quite a while, but Tom Cruise has finally broken into the top five of the Best Actor Oscar odds for “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The actor displaced longtime No. 5 Hugh Jackman (“The Son”), ironically, a week after the former was snubbed by the Golden Globes and the latter was nominated for Best Drama Actor. Cruise, who infamously returned his three Globes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s diversity shortcomings were exposed last year, made up for it days later with a Critics Choice bid in the group’s field of six while Jackman was snubbed this time around.

Six months ago, someone would’ve thought you were crazy for legitimately suggesting a Best Actor nomination for Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick,” but as Yuh-Jung Youn said, it’s about luck. The Best Actor race has turned out to be quite soft, with some presumed nominees falling by the wayside. Jackman was a popular winner pick until “The Son” screened to, uh, mixed reviews in September and he shortly dropped down to fifth, where he had held court for months while Cruise slowly ascended and other underdogs, like Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”), Diego Calva (“Babylon”) and Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”) tried to make headway.

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Could the Best Actor lineup be filled out by Toms?

Cruise, who gives a true Movie Star performance in the long-awaited sequel, is also benefiting from headlining a monster hit that basically saved cinemas post-COVID. A Best Picture nomination is all but certain and Cruise is a producer on “Top Gun: Maverick,” so he’d be a nominee regardless of what happens in Best Actor. His last Oscar nomination was for Best Supporting Actor for “Magnolia” (1999), following Best Actor bids for “Born on the Fourth of July” (1989) and “Jerry Maguire” (1996).

Cruise can firm up his standing in the top five if he snags a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination, which he’s predicted to get. SAG-AFTRA is a very populist group and you can’t get more popular than “Top Gun: Maverick.” Still, that doesn’t guarantee anything when he’s closer to the people below him in the odds than to the ones above him (seriously, look at the gulf between them below). At 15/1, Cruise trails Brendan Fraser (“The Whale,” 71/20), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin,” 39/10), Austin Butler (“Elvis,” 4/1) and Bill Nighy (“Living,” 11/2). But if anyone can make up ground at hypersonic speed, it’s Tom Cruise.

Oscar odds for Best Actor Who will be nominated?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?