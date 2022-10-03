Is Tom Cruise a stealth Best Actor Oscar contender for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

After years of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick” finally opened in 2022 to strong reviews (78 on MetaCritic) and even stronger box office ($711 million domestic, almost $1.5 billion worldwide). That one-two punch is often a good recipe for an Oscar contender since the academy loves the combo of art and commerce (see also: “Avatar,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Black Panther”). So it’s understandable why the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed think “Maverick” is such a strong contender for Best Picture. But what about Best Actor? Could Tom Cruise fly away with it?

As of this writing 17 Experts are predicting a Best Picture nomination for “Maverick,” which places it fourth in their overall forecasts behind “The Fabelmans,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and “Women Talking.” But only three Experts say Cruise will be nominated for Best Actor, placing him seventh overall. Granted, Best Actor is a tougher nut to crack since there are only five available slots there, as opposed to Best Picture which has 10. But if we look over at other prediction events we see that we might be underestimating Cruise for the Oscar.

Cruise is currently among our top five contenders for lead acting honors at the SAG Awards. He’s in our top five at the Golden Globes too. That combo would set him up nicely for an Oscar bid. It would be the fourth for Cruise following noms for “Born on the Fourth of July,” “Jerry Maguire,” and “Magnolia.” But he hasn’t been nominated in 23 years, so “Maverick” would also give Cruise a compelling comeback narrative, which never hurts during an Oscar campaign. And it would be a chance for the Oscars to coronate one of Hollywood’s most bankable movie stars like they did with Will Smith (“King Richard”) this past year … Slap-gate notwithstanding.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?