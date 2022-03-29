Tom Cruise takes flight in the best ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ trailer yet

Following almost two years of delays, fans of Tom Cruise and “Top Gun” are ready to take flight into the danger zone once again.

On Tuesday, Paramount released a new trailer for “Top Gun: Maverick,” which the studio has scheduled for a theatrical release on May 27.

Long in the works, Cruise originally announced the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster in 2017, with Joseph Kosinski (who worked with Cruise on “Oblivion”) stepping in as director following original filmmaker Tony Scott’s death. The first teaser for “Top Gun 2” arrived in December 2019, with a promise of a summer 2020 debut.

Then the coronavirus happened and forced the film’s delay, first to December 2020 and then again to July 2021. It was pushed again to November 2021, before Paramount ultimately moved the sequel again to its current position of Memorial Day weekend.

But based on the marketing materials, “Top Gun: Maverick” might be worth the wait. Tuesday’s new trailer certainly shows plenty of high-adrenaline sequences featuring Cruise front and center. The official synopsis for the film released by Paramount Pictures reads as follows:

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”

The film is scheduled to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2022, marking the first time Cruise has attended the festival in 30 years. In 1992, he attended the premiere of his romantic drama “Far and Away,” co-starring then-wife Nicole Kidman.

The upcoming sequel stars Cruise, Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer and was written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. Skydance Media, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, New Republic Pictures, and TC Productions produce.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is scheduled for May 27, 2022.

