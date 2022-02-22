Tom Holland continues box office dominance with ‘Uncharted’ win

When he came upon the scene as “yet another Peter Parker” in 2015’s “Captain America: Civil War” few could have predicted that Tom Holland would, in just a few years, emerge as the God-Emperor of Box Office Receipts.

But the numbers, especially in our knotty time of lingering omicron concerns and the growing comfort of streaming, do not lie. The young Mr. Holland gets butts into seats, and “Uncharted,” a February release that had been in development for well over a decade with different directors and stars, did gangbusters over the holiday weekend.

With a global tally of $139 million, according to Deadline, the video game adaptation looks to be a new reliable franchise. Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman sent out a company-wide email positively aglow at the over-performance of the adventure picture. The resonant ka-ching at the box office was, in his words, “proof once again of the unmatched cultural power of real movies.”

Despite the fact that the Ruben Fleischer film got mostly middling reviews (a 47 on Metacritic, and a 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) audiences seemed much more into it if the B+ from polling group Cinemascore is to be believed. B+ is practically A-, come on!

While there is some built-in familiarity thanks to the film’s origins as a Playstation product, and Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas all have their fans, a quick look at social media tells the story of what sets this movie apart: there’s a secret sauce, here, and that sauce is Hollandaise.

Holland’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” still in theaters, recently surpassed “Avatar,” and is the third-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history. (“Avengers: Endgame,” which does not keep Holland front-and-center, but in which he does appear, is in second place; “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” remains in the top spot.)

Worldwide, “No Way Home” ranks sixth place, which is even more remarkable when you consider that the film did not, and will not, open in China. (“Uncharted” will unspool in China starting March 14.) Since the release of “No Way Home” on December 17, 2021, Holland has led the box office charts in seven weeks out of 10 total.

Holland’s next project is the Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room” from Akiva Goldsman and co-starring Amanda Seyfried. In December he gave a red carpet interview saying he was cast in a Fred Astaire biopic for producer Amy Pascal, but more recently he said he was “taking a break” after “The Crowded Room.” Until that shakes out, fans will either have to buy second-round tix to “Uncharted” or keep their eyes open for public appearances of the star out on the town with Zendaya.

