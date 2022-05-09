Tony Awards 2022 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Users and Editors

Congratulations to our User Dynasty86 for a terrific score of 78.65% when predicting the 2022 Tony Awards nominations on Monday. Our top scorer is actually tied with Gold Derby editor Sam Eckmann, Sean Soper, Ben_Lebofsky and bconnor1 at that score but has the better point score of 54,020 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,100 people worldwide predicted these Broadway nominees for 17 categories announced in New York City. Our top scorer got 70 of the 83 nominee slots correct, including all the contenders for Best Musical, Best Play and Best Musical Revival, plus Best Actor in a Musical and Best Actor in a Play.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our eight Gold Derby Editors predicting, Sam Eckmann is in first place at 78.65% (tied for the international lead). Paul Sheehan is second at 77.53% and then myself at 75.28%. Marcus Dixon and Daniel Montgomery are tied at 73.03%. Joyce Eng is at 70.79% and then Christopher Rosen at 66.29% and Charles Bright at 65.17%. See Editors’ scores.

Four Experts also made predictions: Michael Musto (Queerty) and Wayman Wong (Talkin’ Broadway) are at 77.53%. Peter Travers (ABC) is at 73.03%. Andy Humm (Gay USA) finishes at 67.42%. See Experts’ scores.

PREDICT the 2022 Tony Awards winners now through June 12

