Tony Awards 2022: Wayman Wong (Talkin’ Broadway) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to Wayman Wong (Talkin’ Broadway) for topping all Experts in predicting the 2022 Tony Awards winners on Sunday. He has an excellent score of 73.08% (19 out of 26 categories correct) in besting nine journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 1,000 people worldwide predicted these Broadway champs for 26 categories announced in the New York ceremony hosted by Ariana DeBose. Our top scorer got all the winners right for Best Musical (“A Strange Loop”), Best Play (“The Lehman Trilogy”), Best Musical Revival (“Company”) and Best Play Revival (“Take Me Out”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other eight Experts predicting, Brian Lipton (Cititour) is in second place at 69.23%. Tied at 65.38% are David Sheward (Cultural Weekly) and Peter Travers (ABC). We then have a three-way tie at 53.8% for Andy Humm (Gay USA), Michael Musto (Queerty) and Jan Simpson (Broadway and Me). Susan Haskins-Doloff (Theater Talk) is next at 46.15%. David Gordon (Theatermania) only completed 15 categories for 46.67%.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees now through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?