Tony Awards 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Users and Editors

Congratulations to our User Christine_Chen for an outstanding score of 88.46% (23 out of 26 categories) when predicting the 2022 Tony Awards winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is just ahead of Kent_Allin at 84.62% and has a great point score of 14,093 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,000 people worldwide predicted these Broadway champs for 26 categories announced in the New York ceremony hosted by Ariana DeBose. Our top scorer got all the winners right for Best Musical (“A Strange Loop”), Best Play (“The Lehman Trilogy”), Best Musical Revival (“Company”) and Best Play Revival (“Take Me Out”), plus tough ones like Joaquina Kalukango (“Paradise Square”), Deidre O’Connell (“Dana H.”) and Phylicia Rashad (“Skeleton Crew”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Sam Eckmann is in first place at 76.92% (20 of 26 categories correct). Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and I are in second place at 73.08%. Marcus Dixon is next at 61.54% and then a four-way tie at 57.69% for Charles Bright, Denton Davidson, Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen. Rob Licuria is then at 46.15%. See Editors’ scores.

