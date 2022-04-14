3 classic roles that never won Tony Awards could break the curse this year

In this year’s Tony Awards race for Best Actress in a Musical, there are three classic roles that have been nominated before, but haven’t won: Bobbie in “Company,” Caroline Thibodeaux in “Caroline, or Change,” and Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.” Can any of them finally prevail this time?

As of this writing Sharon D. Clarke is the front-runner according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users with 9/2 odds. In “Caroline, or Change,” she played Caroline Thibodeaux, a 39-year-old African-American maid and a single mother of four working for a middle-class Jewish family in Louisiana back in 1963. For the original Broadway production back in 2004, Tonya Pinkins was the odds-on favorite to win Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as the title character. In what was considered to be a hotly contested race that year, Idina Menzel pulled off an upset for “Wicked.”

The revival presented by Roundabout Theatre Company back in the fall originated in London’s West End, also with Clarke in the starring role. She even managed to win the 2019 Olivier Award for her performance over last year’s Tony champ, Adrienne Warren in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” While “Caroline, or Change” already ended its limited Broadway run back in January, keep in mind that rules were put into place in 2019 where only those who’ve confirmed to have seen all the nominees in a specific category can vote for the winner. So there is hope for Clarke to prevail despite her show being closed.

In second place with 11/2 odds is Beanie Feldstein. In “Funny Girl,” she plays real-life actress, singer, and comedian Fanny Brice. The story begins with her humble beginnings as a struggling stage performer, but she defies the odds and becomes one of the greatest stars of her generation. The musical is largely known for catapulting its original star, Barbra Streisand, into superstardom. She not only originated the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway back in 1964, but she got to reprise it in a 1968 film adaptation directed by William Wyler. The movie ended up winning her the Oscar for Best Actress in a tie with Katharine Hepburn for “The Lion in Winter.”

For the original stage incarnation, however, Streisand was Tony-nominated, but lost to Carol Channing for “Hello, Dolly!” Ironically, Streisand went on to replace Channing as the title character in that musical’s subsequent 1969 film adaptation. The very first Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” is set to open on April 24, so we should get some idea by then as to how much Feldstein will factor in this race.

In third place, also with 11/2 odds, is Katrina Lenk. In “Company,” she plays Bobbie, a single woman celebrating her 35th birthday, yet unable to fully commit to a steady relationship, let alone marriage. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks, and a wedding, her married friends explain the pros and cons of taking on a spouse. Since first debuting on the rialto in 1970, two other revivals have graced the New York stage. However, no performer has won a Tony for playing Bobbie (which was a male role, Robert, before this gender-flipped version).

In 1971 Larry Kert was Tony-nominated for playing Robert in the original Broadway production, yet lost to Hal Linden for “The Rothschilds.” For the 1995 revival, Boyd Gaines failed to receive a Tony nomination for his performance. And in 2007 Raúl Esparza was the favorite to win Best Actor in a Musical for playing Robert in the most recent Broadway revival. Yet he ended up losing in an upset to David Hyde Pierce for “Curtains.”

This current production of “Company” is an import from London’s West End. That outing won four Olivier Awards in 2019 including Best Musical Revival. However, one of the accolades it didn’t end up winning was Best Actress in a Musical for its Bobbie, Rosalie Craig. She lost the award to the aforementioned Sharon D. Clarke in “Caroline, or Change.”

Something that could make her vulnerable is that even some of the glowing critical reviews for the New York staging had mixed feelings about Lenk’s vocal performance of the finale song, “Being Alive,” even while commending her acting. But the musical’s recently deceased composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim said in the past that he preferred actors who sing over singers who act. So that might not be a hindrance to Lenk given how strong we’re expecting the production itself to be at the Tonys. And she may still have some residual love from her 2018 Tony-winning performance in “The Band’s Visit.”

So will this be the year that Bobbie, Caroline, or Fanny becomes a Tony-winning character? If so, who do you think has the best chance?

