Final 2022 Tony Awards predictions slugfest: Are ‘A Strange Loop’ and ‘Company’ unbeatable in the top musical categories? [WATCH]

The curtain will soon rise on the 75th annual Tony Awards, so naturally Gold Derby has taken its cue to reassemble its Broadway prognosticators to break down what shows will win big on June 12. Susan Haskins-Doloff joins Sam Eckmann and me to discuss all 15 musical categories, where new works “A Strange Loop,” “MJ the Musical,” and “Paradise Square” lead with double-digit nominations; the new, reimagined production of the groundbreaking 1970 musical “Company” leads the revivals with nine total bids. Watch the full video slugfest above.

Right from the start, all three of us agree that “A Strange Loop” will take home the top honor of the night with the prize for Best Musical. Even though this category boasts a very strong list of original works, Susan notes that “Loop” stands out as “by far the most powerful work of art,” Sam calls its composer and librettist Michael R. Jackson “one of the biggest breakout stars” of the season, and I mention that Tony voters will “want to recognize the artistic achievement” of this Pulitzer Prize-winning piece. Sam thinks contender “SIX” might not fit the demographic of the average Tony voter, though he does point out the “huge enthusiasm” behind “MJ the Musical.”

We have very little to debate when it comes to Best Musical Revival, too, as Marianne Elliott’s production of the late Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” feels far out front for a victory. Even though Susan thinks it will prevail, she flags that even though she adores Elliott, she “did not get this” version of the show and hopes that challenger “Caroline, or Change” takes the prize instead. Our panel thinks the race for Best Direction will come down to frontrunners “A Strange Loop” and “Company.” Sam notes how this award usually goes to a new musical, which would indicate Stephen Brackett has an edge, but I argue about Elliott’s work, “This is not just a revival, this is a reimagined ‘Company’… This is almost a new show using the original book and score.” Susan predicts Brackett will surprise.

Although all four acting categories have very clear frontrunners, we discuss if and where some potential upsets might occur. For Best Actress, we all expect Sharon D. Clarke to win for her tour-de-force performance in “Caroline, or Change,” although Sam acknowledges how Joaquina Kalukango (“Paradise Square”) has a lot of momentum and a show-stopping number of her own. While we all think the “remarkable” Jaquel Spivey has the edge in Best Actor, his scheduled absences from the show during these final weeks of voting have us wondering if Myles Frost (“MJ the Musical”) or past winner Hugh Jackman (“The Music Man”) might surprise. “Company” looks likely to dominate the Featured races, where Patti LuPone and Matt Doyle command their fields. Susan speaks up for John-Andrew Morrison in Featured Actor in what she describes as an “important performance.”

Our crystal balls get a little hazier in the design categories. We start off by tackling Scenic Design, where “Company” leads our odds for its contemporary boxes and “Alice in Wonderland” motif. Sam flags “MJ the Musical” as a “dark horse,” a pick Susan backs 100 percent. We all ultimately agree that “Company” will likely take Lighting Design, but Sam shares, “I could make a case for, honestly, all six of the nominees.” The Costume Design race looks a little less crowded, with our choice coming down to “SIX” and “The Music Man.” Susan applauds the costumes of “SIX” as the “most memorable thing” of the production to her, but Sam and I predict the sheer volume of work on “The Music Man” will help propel it to a surprise victory. We all think “SIX” looks likely to win in Sound Design, and we have consensus on “MJ the Musical” for Best Choreography, too.

We save one the trickiest categories for last, grappling with Orchestrations. Sam offers the helpful stat that this award almost always goes to an original work, which would strongly point toward “A Strange Loop,” but he mentions that two recent exceptions to that rule are both Sondheim works, which could indicate a win for “Company.” Susan floats the possibility of the “very innovative orchestrations of Bob Dylan music” from “Girl From the North Country,” but Sam declares that he’s “been burned before” by picking the most original work and decides to pick the likely Best Musical winner “A Strange Loop.” I stick with “Company” for now because of how lush and full the new orchestrations are, even in comparison to the show’s 2018 West End run.

