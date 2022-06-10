2022 Tony Awards predictions: Complete odds for every category at the 75th annual ceremony

After an extraordinary season boasting 34 musicals, plays, and revivals, Broadway will toast its nominees and crown new winners at the upcoming 75th annual Tony Awards. If predicting the winners seems overwhelming with so many terrific contenders to choose between, check out our racetrack odds below for all 26 categories.

These official odds for the Tonys are derived from the predictions of our Experts who write about theatre year-round, our in-house team of Editors, the Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s ceremony, the All-Star Top 24 Users who have the highest scores when you combine predictions from the last two years, and all our Users who make the up the largest and often savviest bloc of predictors.

On June 12, the Tonys begin with an hour-long special called “The Tony Awards: Act One” on Paramount+ hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough — who are appearing on Broadway this season in “American Buffalo” and “POTUS,” respectively — beginning at 7:00pm ET. The official ceremony begins immediately after on CBS at 8:00pm ET and airs live coast-to-coast, hosted by past Tony nominee and recent Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose.

Below, see our 2022 Tony Awards predictions in all 26 categories. Make or edit your own predictions until 6:00pm ET the evening of the ceremony.

MUSICALS

BEST MUSICAL

A Strange Loop — 82/25

SIX — 9/2

Girl From the North Country — 5/1

MJ the Musical — 6/1

Paradise Square — 13/2

Mr. Saturday Night — 7/1

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Company — 13/10

Caroline, or Change — 47/20

The Music Man — 14/5

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Sharon D. Clarke (“Caroline, or Change”) — 16/5

Joaquina Kalukango (“Paradise Square”) — 19/5

Mare Winningham (“Girl From the North Country”) — 4/1

Sutton Foster (“The Music Man”) — 9/2

Carmen Cusack (“Flying Over Sunset”) — 5/1

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Jaquel Spivey (“A Strange Loop”) — 31/10

Myles Frost (“MJ the Musical”) — 4/1

Hugh Jackman (“The Music Man”) — 9/2

Rob McClure (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) — 9/2

Billy Crystal (“Mr. Saturday Night”) — 9/2

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (MUSICAL)

Patti LuPone (“Company”) — 82/25

L Morgan Lee (“A Strange Loop”) — 4/1

Jeannette Bayardelle (“Girl From the North Country”) — 11/2

Jennifer Simard (“Company”) — 6/1

Shoshana Bean (“Mr. Saturday Night”) — 13/2

Jayne Houdyshell (“The Music Man”) — 13/2

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (MUSICAL)

Matt Doyle (“Company”) — 31/10

John-Andrew Morrison (“A Strange Loop”) — 4/1

Jared Grimes (“Funny Girl”) — 4/1

A.J. Shively (“Paradise Square”) — 9/2

Sidney DuPont (“Paradise Square”) — 9/2

BEST DIRECTOR (MUSICAL)

Company — 82/25

A Strange Loop — 71/20

SIX — 9/2

Girl From the North Country — 9/2

MJ the Musical — 9/2

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

A Strange Loop — 16/5

SIX — 19/5

Flying Over Sunset — 9/2

Paradise Square — 9/2

Mr. Saturday Night — 9/2

BEST MUSICAL BOOK

A Strange Loop — 31/10

Girl From the North Country — 4/1

Mr. Saturday Night — 4/1

MJ the Musical — 9/2

Paradise Square — 9/2

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

A Strange Loop — 82/25

Company — 19/5

Girl From the North Country — 4/1

SIX — 9/2

MJ the Musical — 9/2

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

MJ the Musical — 16/5

Paradise Square — 4/1

The Music Man — 4/1

SIX — 9/2

for colored girls — 9/2

BEST SCENIC DESIGN (MUSICAL)

Company — 82/25

A Strange Loop — 4/1

Flying Over Sunset — 4/1

Paradise Square — 9/2

MJ the Musical — 9/2

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (MUSICAL)

SIX — 18/5

The Music Man — 39/10

Diana, the Musical — 5/1

Paradise Square — 11/2

MJ the Musical — 6/1

Caroline, or Change — 15/2

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN (MUSICAL)

Company — 71/20

A Strange Loop — 4/1

SIX — 5/1

MJ the Musical — 11/2

Flying Over Sunset — 6/1

Paradise Square — 7/1

BEST SOUND DESIGN (MUSICAL)

SIX — 69/20

MJ the Musical — 39/10

A Strange Loop — 4/1

Company — 9/2

Girl From the North Country — 9/2

PLAYS

BEST PLAY

The Lehman Trilogy — 31/10

Hangmen — 4/1

The Minutes — 9/2

Clyde’s — 9/2

Skeleton Crew — 9/2

BEST PLAY REVIVAL

Take Me Out — 17/5

for colored girls — 37/10

How I Learned to Drive — 4/1

Trouble in Mind — 9/2

American Buffalo — 9/2

BEST ACTRESS (PLAY)

Mary-Louise Parker (“How I Learned to Drive”) — 82/25

Deirdre O’Connell (“Dana H.”) — 39/10

LaChanze (“Trouble in Mind”) — 4/1

Ruth Negga (“Macbeth”) — 9/2

Gabby Beans (“The Skin of Our Teeth”) — 9/2

BEST ACTOR (PLAY)

David Morse (“How I Learned to Drive”) — 5/1

Simon Russell Beale (“The Lehman Trilogy”) — 11/2

Adam Godley (“The Lehman Trilogy”) — 6/1

Ruben Santiago-Hudson (“Lackawanna Blues”) — 6/1

Sam Rockwell (“American Buffalo”) — 13/2

David Threlfall (“Hangmen”) — 13/2

Adrian Lester (“The Lehman Trilogy”) — 7/1

BEST FEATURED ACTRESS (PLAY)

Kenita R. Miller (“for colored girls”) — 69/20

Uzo Aduba (“Clyde’s”) — 9/2

Rachel Dratch (“POTUS”) — 5/1

Phylicia Rashad (“Skeleton Crew”) — 11/2

Julie White (“POTUS”) — 13/2

Kara Young (“Clyde’s”) — 7/1

BEST FEATURED ACTOR (PLAY)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Take Me Out”) — 71/20

Chuck Cooper (“Trouble in Mind”) — 4/1

Jesse Williams (“Take Me Out”) — 11/2

Alfie Allen (“Hangmen”) — 11/2

Ron Cephas Jones (“Clyde’s”) — 6/1

Michael Oberholtzer (“Take Me Out”) — 13/2

BEST DIRECTOR (PLAY)

The Lehman Trilogy — 31/10

for colored girls — 39/10

Dana H. — 9/2

The Skin of Our Teeth — 9/2

American Buffalo — 9/2

BEST SCENIC DESIGN (PLAY)

The Lehman Trilogy — 69/20

The Skin of Our Teeth — 9/2

Hangmen — 9/2

POTUS — 11/2

American Buffalo — 13/2

Skeleton Crew — 7/1

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (PLAY)

The Skin of Our Teeth — 16/5

for colored girls — 39/10

Plaza Suite — 4/1

Trouble in Mind — 9/2

Clyde’s — 9/2

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN (PLAY)

The Lehman Trilogy — 31/10

Hangmen — 4/1

for colored girls — 4/1

The Skin of Our Teeth — 9/2

Macbeth — 9/2

BEST SOUND DESIGN (PLAY)

The Lehman Trilogy — 82/25

The Skin of Our Teeth — 4/1

Dana H. — 4/1

for colored girls — 9/2

Macbeth — 9/2

