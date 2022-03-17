‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ scene stealer Tony Shalhoub is coming for that 5th Emmy

Tony Award-winner Tony Shalhoub has had a storied career on the New York stage, appearing in eight Broadway productions over three decades and earning four Tony nominations and a win. How fitting, then, that in the fourth season of Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Shalhoub’s character Abe Weissman becomes a brutally honest theatre critic for the Village Voice. This clever story arc – one of the funniest of the entire season – could win Shalhoub his second “Maisel” Emmy and fifth overall (he won three for his lead role in the laffer “Monk”).

The penultimate season of “Maisel” kicks off with Abe and his wife Rose (Marin Hinkle) moving into Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) apartment while they try to launch their second acts, he as a writer and she as a matchmaker. The space doesn’t quite lend itself to Abe’s creativity: his struggle for some peace and quiet finds him writing reviews in Midge’s bathtub, typewriter and all, in Dalton Trumbo-esque fashion, using his daughter’s red lipstick to make revisions.

In the third episode, “Everything is Bellmore,” Shalhoub shines as Abe embraces his newfound position of tastemaker at the Broadway opening of a new musical. Abe makes his grand entrance, unfurling his cape as he exits the cab, but faces the challenge of eviscerating the weak musical even though he knows its writer personally. All hell breaks loose over his theatrical takedown at a bar mitzvah in a scene that showcases writers’ Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s signature dialogue and Shalhoub’s pitch-perfect performance.

Subsequent episodes prove just as strong for Shalhoub. In “Interesting People on Christopher Street,” Abe reunites with old friend Asher (Jason Alexander) as the two scramble to avoid federal charges for a crime they committed out of political protest decades earlier. The quagmire quickly devolves into an argument featuring some hysterical angst from Shalhoub as Abe frets about the few months Asher dated Rose while the couple were on a break.

Shalhoub even has a great emotional scene in the season finale, “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?,” as he reads the obituary he prepared for Moishe (Kevin Pollak), who suffered a heart attack but pulls through. Shalhoub navigates these different beats masterfully and continues to find new depths and neuroses of the character even four seasons in.

For a season of such great material, it makes sense that Shalhoub ranks second for a nomination in our 2022 Emmy current combined odds for Comedy Supporting Actor. He only trails last year’s victor Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), who also just prevailed at the Critics Choice Awards. It may be hard for Shalhoub to block Goldstein from repeating, though.

The larger number of eligible series will likely mean less “Ted Lasso” actors will earn bids than last year when four from the cast landed in the category, which will only increase Goldstein’s support. Shalhoub could face internal competition of his own, too, if Luke Kirby is deemed eligible in supporting and not guest, where he previously won for playing Lenny Bruce.

Divided support likely hurt Shalhoub last time he competed for the third season, for which Emmy darling Sterling K. Brown also netted a nom in the same category. Of course, nobody could’ve stopped Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) that year.

Before “Maisel,” Shalhoub earned eight consecutive nominations for “Monk” – one for each of the series’ eight seasons – winning three times. He’s also three-for-three with “Maisel” nominations, winning for the second season which featured the show’s memorable trip to the Catskills. Right now, Gold Derby anticipates at least four above the line nominations for the series, so with voters’ interest still piqued and Shalhoub delivering as strong a performance as ever, the actor remains deservedly in the race for a fifth prize.

