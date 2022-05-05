Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 42’ episode 10: Hideous weather, beautiful lies, an epic blindside and…

The 10th episode of “Survivor 42” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torches of Hai Giang. The 29-year old from New Orleans will join Chanelle Howell, Rocksroy Bailey and Tori Meehan on the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Hai? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Top 5 moments of Episode 10:

Following a week with a lot of drama, this week’s episode was tamer and a bit more predictable. That’s the ebb and flow of this show historically, so not a shocker. Saying that, there were five moments of this episode that stood out. Let’s get started!

1. One Happy Family? : With a dig at Rocksroy right off the bat, the episode established that the drama from last week had a lasting effect on the game. Now Mike Turner is the one asking all the questions and not sure of how things went down. Welcome to the show….you can’t trust anyone! When the second group arrived, Drea Wheeler quickly assured the camera that she is going to fight as hard as she can, which was quickly followed by Jonathan Young being targeted by Lindsay Dolashewich. Lindsay decided that it was time to go idol searching but found nothing whatsoever. Enter Maryanne Oketch, who found it like it was easy. She has two advantages now: her idol and an extra vote.

2. Mother Nature Strikes Back…Again: Reward challenges are fun? Yes, when pizza is the prize at the end. The challenge did not seem particularly difficult but with the rain it became difficult. To the surprise of nobody, Jonathan had an early lead and was quickly joined by a good portion of his fellow contestants. To the surprise of everyone at home, Lindsay won the challenge and was given the option to choose someone to join her. She asked to bring two, but none of them were named Jonathan, who was once her closest ally in the game. Foreshadowing? At the time, we had no clue since this show is edited in such a sneaky way the past two seasons. Instead she brought Omar Zaheer and Mike.

3. The Haves and Have Nots: I was debating on labeling this section, the pizza and the lack thereof, but that would sound cruel. The contestants not enjoying pizza, beer, and a warm bed were not happy, but not complaining either. They seemed content with thinking that there was more game to come and strategizing was more important. That is Romeo Escobar’s bread and butter right there. Those who had pizza and a bed heard voices and saw loved ones projected in front of them like a slideshow reward. Apparently, this was the reward to win if you wanted an ego boost too! The bonding of the three was great, but became open season for Hai. Omar is here to play and might be the villain? Talk about a game changer when he threw Hai under the bus by telling Mike that he referred to him as a puppet!

4. Immunity Time: In a challenge that looked incredibly difficult, it truly was anyone’s immunity idol to win. Some did not last long, but six contestants seemed like they were ready for it. Not going to lie, watching Maryanne fight it out for as long as she did was a shocker. In the end, the individual immunity went to Lindsay, which put Jonathan in real danger of being voted off. Mike saw this as a chance to get Hai out of the picture.

5. Tribal Council Time: Mike and Romeo quickly targeted Jonathan, but Mike was just bluffing. Time to cut the head off the snake? Possibly time for Hai to worry. Meanwhile, Drea and company seemed to go “No. It’s Hai time!” Romeo remained blissfully unaware of course and Jonathan did not buy anything that Romeo was selling. Omar began to think a bit more and weighed out the options, but it quickly became evident that it was either the season’s strongman or social game master to go. When Lindsay mentioned “evening the playing field”, it became much clearer to me who was hitting the bricks. In the end, my gut was correct and Hai was blindsided, but seemed glad to be voted out in such a manner. All very strange, but so nice to watch at the same time.

