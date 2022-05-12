Top 5 moments of ‘Survivor 42’ episode 11: Jonathan’s bad day, Lindsay’s ‘Do or Die’ moment, Drea’s memorable exit…

The 11th episode of “Survivor 42” aired on Wednesday night and concluded with host Jeff Probst snuffing out the torch of Drea Wheeler. The 35-year old from Montreal will join Chanelle Howell, Rocksroy Bailey, Tori Meehan and Hai Giang on the jury. Did the tribe make the right decision by voting out Drea? And what were the dumbest, most shocking and most exciting moments of the last episode?

Top 5 moments of Episode 11:

“Survivor” never ceases to amaze me. This particular episode resulted in yet another elimination of a fan favorite but more importantly, all the castaways are playing to win, as evident by the cutthroat nature of this episode. So without further ado, here are the Top 5 moments of the episode.

1. Survivor Quotes Shakespeare: The strongmen of the season noted that Romeo Escobar is not doing much besides eating, with Mike Turner quoting the iconic Bard to accentuate his point. I was an English major and this is the best utilization of that quote in a very long time. Omar Zaheer naturally viewed this as a chance to paint a target on Mike’s back, much like Shakespeare’s Iago in “Othello.” A wise yet risky move? Would it play out in the former or the latter’s favor though? That is the question. That is the last of my Shakespeare puns, fear not.

2. Jonathan and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day: Jonathan Young had a rough day with bickering and being very hungry. We learned more about his dietary needs, but he put a huge target on his back after sharing some words with his tribemates. Someone get this man a Snickers as soon as possible! This left me worrying about his safety in the game. I have made it abundantly clear that I want a strong man winner this season, but those chances are decreasing rapidly.

3. Do or Die: When only Jonathan and Lindsay Dolashewich opted to compete in the immunity challenge, I was flabbergasted. I was expecting at least four castaways opting to compete. What does that say about the egos and perceived safety in their own heads of those who opted not to compete? Not sure. All I know is they must really trust one another and that could come back to bite them in the hindquarters. This challenge was a beast, but Jonathan saved himself from being on the chopping block by winning another immunity necklace. Much better than a Snickers, in my opinion.

4. The Uncertainty at Camp: While Lindsay waited in agony to see her fate, everyone else quickly targeted Drea. Nobody in their right mind would want her at the finale with that resume. Naturally, Omar wanted Mike out, but quickly changed his mind when he realized Drea had power to steal Mike’s immunity necklace. Why not take Mike’s necklace for himself and vote out the Queen? When did Omar become Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish?! It became quickly evident that a tribal that would just be completely bonkers would follow…then we got a commercial break. Thanks CBS!

5. Tribal Tribulations: We have not had a “normal” tribal council since the merge. Everyone thinks that they are at the top of the pyramid and then get shocked when they realize they’re at the bottom of it. The egos of this group is unreal. Which leads me to this week’s tribal council, where the battle of the egos reached its highest peak yet. Lindsay chose the correct box to secure her safety, while Jeff was seemingly auditioning to host “Deal or No Deal.” A vote immediately followed the utilization of Drea’s advantage, which was used on Mike. He smartly had given his idol to Omar, making her look foolish. The vote was close between Drea and Mike and in the end Drea went out fighting. Drea was a good sport about her elimination and told the others little pieces of information with a smile before walking off. Maryanne Oketch or Lindsay are likely to receive Drea’s jury vote if either of them reach the finale. If both are there, well then it’s not so easy to predict. Nonetheless, Drea is a must for any future All-Star season!

